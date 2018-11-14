The Global Shale Shakers Market is forescasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.45% during the period 2018-2022.
LONDON, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Shale Shakers
Shale shakers deal with control systems for solids. These ae used for cleaning the drilling fluid in the oil and gas drilling. They remove large solid waste practice from the drilling liquid so that it can be recycled and reused.
Technavio's analysts forecast the global shale shakers market to grow at a CAGR of 3.45% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global shale shakers market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of shale shakers in different applications
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Technavio's report, Global Shale Shakers Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Derrick
• Halliburton
• National Oilwell Varco
• Schlumberger
• Weatherford
Market driver
• Consolidation of oil and gas activities
Market challenge
• Ban on oil and gas upstream projects
Market trend
• Increase in investments in exploration
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
