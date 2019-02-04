LONDON, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in siding market to 2023 by material (fiber cement, vinyl, metal, stucco, concrete and stone, brick, wood, and others), end use (residential and non residential), application (new construction and repair and maintenance), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)



The global siding market looks promising with opportunities in non-residential and residential construction. The global siding market is expected to reach an estimated $102.0 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2018 to 2023. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing construction activities, growing repair and maintenance of building exteriors, and a rise in the hospitality industry.



Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the siding market include increasing adoption of fiber cement siding and increasing use of sidings with good insulation to reduce energy consumption through air conditioners and heaters.



The study includes the siding market size and forecast for the global siding market through 2023, segmented by material, end use, application, and region, as follows:



Siding Market by Material [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Square Feet) from 2012 to 2023]:

Fiber Cement Vinyl Metal Stucco Concrete and Stone Brick Wood Other



Siding Market by End Use [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Square Feet) from 2012 to 2023]:

Residential Non Residential Healthcare Education Hospitality Retail Office Others



Siding Market by Application [Value ($ Million) for 2017 and 2023]:

New Construction Repair and Maintenance



Siding Market by Region [Value ($ Million) from 2012 to 2023]:

North America United States Canada Mexico Europe Germany France United Kingdom APAC China India Japan ROW Brazil UAE

Some of the siding companies profiled in this report include Kingspan, James Hardie, Nichiha, Ply Gem, Louisiana Pacific, Georgia Pacific Vinyl Siding, Revere Building Products, and Lixil Group Corporation and others.



On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the vinyl will remain the largest material type over the forecast period due low material and maintenance cost and availability of wide variety of colors. Lucintel predicts that fiber cement will witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to its eco-friendly nature and fire-resistant property.



Within the global siding market, non-residential will remain the largest end use market during the forecast period due to growth in retail and office buildings. Residential construction is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of energy efficient homes.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market and witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increasing urbanization and building construction activities.



Some of the features of "Siding Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Global siding market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Million Square Feet) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global siding market size by various applications such as material, end use, and application in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global siding market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of siding in the global siding market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of siding in the global siding market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report addresses the following key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global siding market by material (fiber cement, vinyl, metal, stucco, concrete and stone, brick, wood, and others), end use (residential and non residential), application (new construction and repair and maintenance), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which product segment will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this siding market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this siding market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this siding market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the siding market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the siding market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this siding market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this siding market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this siding market?



