The Global Skincare Products Market is expected to grow by USD 39.01 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period
Feb 24, 2020, 15:10 ET
Global Skincare Products 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the global skincare products and it is poised to grow by USD 39.01 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Our reports on global skincare products provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by presence of premium brands.In addition, rising demand for multifunctional skincare products is anticipated to boost the growth of the global skincare products as well.
Market Segmentation
The global skincare products is segmented as below:
Product:
Face Skincare Products
Body Skincare Products
Product Specification:
Skin Brightening Products
Anti Aging Skincare Products
Sun Protection Products
Moisturizers
Others
Distribution Channel:
Offline
Online
Geographic Segmentation:
APAC
Europe
MEA
North America
South America
Key Trends for global skincare products growth
This study identifies rising demand for multifunctional skincare products as the prime reasons driving the global skincare products growth during the next few years.
Prominent vendors in global skincare products
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global skincare products, including some of the vendors such as Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd., Groupe Clarins, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., LOreal SA, Procter & Gamble, Revlon Consumer Products Corp., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies and Unilever PLC .
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
