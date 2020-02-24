The Global Sliding Sleeves Market is expected to grow by USD 743.19 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Sliding Sleeves Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global sliding sleeves market and it is poised to grow by USD 743.19 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. Our reports on global sliding sleeves market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by introduction of new oil and gas exploration policies.In addition, adoption of new-generation automated drilling rigs is anticipated to boost the growth of the global sliding sleeves market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global sliding sleeves market is segmented as below:



Application:

Onshore

Offshore



Geographic Segmentation:

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America



Key Trends for global sliding sleeves market growth

This study identifies adoption of new-generation automated drilling rigs as the prime reasons driving the global sliding sleeves market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global sliding sleeves market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global sliding sleeves market, including some of the vendors such as Baker Hughes, a GE company, D&L Oil Tools, Halliburton Co., National Oilwell Varco Inc., NCS Multistage Holdings Inc., Nine Energy Service, Inc., Sapex Group Ltd., Schlumberger Ltd., Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG and Weatherford International plc .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05136831/?utm_source=PRN



