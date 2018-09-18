The global sliding vane air motor market size is expected to reach $3,677.7 million in 2025, from $2,575.8 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.61% from 2018 to 2025
LONDON, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sliding Vane Air Motor Market by Offering (Product and Component), Application (Tool, Industrial Equipment, and Others), and End-user Industry (Automotive, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025
The global sliding vane air motor market size is expected to reach $3,677.7 million in 2025, from $2,575.8 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.61% from 2018 to 2025. Sliding vane air motor constitute multiple vanes fitted on slotted rotor. These motors utilize the energy stored in the form of compressed air to exert pressure on vanes, which provide rotational motion to the central shaft. This sliding mechanism of these rotary vane air motors converts the potential energy into kinetic energy providing the necessary torque for the shaft.
The demand for superior tools developed using air motors is on an increase in industries where variable torque and high speed is required. Thus, various industries are investing in such tools for drilling, cutting, and other applications. These factors drive the demand for sliding vane air motor. Moreover, these air motors can operate under various hazardous conditions as they are compact, lightweight, and easy to install. Furthermore, their high power-to-weight ratio and easy maintenance also boost the growth of the market. However, the extensive energy required, with the increase in load, can hinder the demand for sliding vane air motor in heavy duty applications.
The global sliding vane air motor market is segmented based on offering, application, end-user industry, and region. Based on offering, the market is bifurcated into product and service. By application, the market is classified into tool, industrial equipment, and others. The end-user industry segment is categorized into automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
At present, the global sliding vane air motor market is dominated by some key players, which include, Atlas Copco, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Altra Industrial Motion, Deprag Schulz GmbH u. Co., SANEI Co. Ltd., Ingersoll-Rand, Bibus AG, FIAM, Desoutter Industrial Tools, Globe Airmotors, Sommer-Technik, and Ferry Produits.
SANEI Co. Ltd.
