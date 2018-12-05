NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Small Launch Vehicle Market is Anticipated to Reach $6.9 billion by 2028



The SLV market is expected to witness a high growth rate owing to the increase in deployment of small satellites for commercial end users, the surge in demand for small satellite constellations, and the significant increase in investment of large space organization in developing SLVs.Recent innovations in components and services have enabled the SLV technology to reach to a wider segment of consumers in the industry.



Moreover, companies are developing various forms of emerging technologies, such as 3D printed electronic components and structure, air breathing propulsion system, electronic propulsion system, and reusable launch vehicles, among others, to develop cost-effective SLVs. In terms of revenue, the small launch vehicle market generated $341.2 million in the year 2017.



According to BIS Research analysis, the global small launch vehicle market generated $341.2 million in 2017 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 30.51% during 2018-2028. Asia-Pacific dominated the global small launch vehicle market in 2017 wherein, North America is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period 2018-2028.



Following points provide a detailed description of the report content and the topics covered in the report:

• This report identifies the global small launch vehicle market under different segments such as end user, payload range, and region.



• It examines the prime demand-side factors that affect the growth of the market and the current and future trends, market drivers, restraints, and challenges prevalent in the global small launch vehicle market.



• The report also highlights the value chain of the industry.



• This report includes a detailed competitive analysis, which focuses on the key market developments and strategies followed by the top players in the market. Additionally, the competitive benchmarking, which analyzes the competitive strength of the players in the global small launch vehicle market of the prominent companies, has been included in the existing study.



• The market for different end user such as defense, academic, commercial, government, and non-profit has been estimated and analyzed.



• The market analysis depending on the launch vehicle payload range of < 20 kg, 20 kg - 150 kg, 151 kg - 500 kg, 501 kg – 1,200 kg, and 1,201 kg – 2,200 kg. 1,201 kg – 2,200 kg, has been estimated and analyzed in the report.



• The global small launch vehicle market has been analyzed in the report for the major regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World.



• The study provides detailed analysis of 17 key players in the global small launch vehicle market, including Arianespace, CubeCab, EUROCKOT Launch Services GmbH, IHI Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Orbital ATK, Inc., Rocket Lab USA, Inc., Space Exploration Technologies Corp., Spacefleet Ltd., and The Boeing Company, among others, in the Company Profiles section. This section covers business financials, company snapshots, key products and services, major developments, future programs (if any), and the individual SWOT analysis.



Executive Summary

Launch vehicles are an important aspect of the global space industry as they carry satellites into the required orbits. The U.S., China, Japan, France, and India are few of the dominant countries that have developed launch vehicles across different categories, such as small launch vehicle, medium launch vehicle, heavy launch vehicle, and super-heavy launch vehicle, which deliver payloads for communication, earth observation, and remote sensing, among others. As the demand for dedicated launches, particularly for small satellites, is increasing predominantly, small launch vehicles (SLVs) are gaining huge traction in the market. This is consequently expected to create huge growth in the small launch vehicle market over the coming years.



Small launch vehicles (SLVs) are defined as those with a payload capacity of less than 2,200 kg, mainly developed and designed to cater to the small satellite market.The major factors differentiating SLVs from conventional heavy launch vehicles are the performance of the vehicle that depends on how much payload the vehicle can lift to a certain orbit and the price of the launch.



With the increase in the capabilities of small satellites, the space industry is developing strategic utility, thus, motivating various stakeholders including government, space agencies and private companies, to develop dedicated and next-generation small satellite launch vehicles.



Some of the key players in the global SLV market include Arianespace, CubeCab, EUROCKOT Launch Services GmbH, IHI Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Orbital ATK, Inc., Rocket Lab USA, Inc., Space Exploration Technologies Corp., Spacefleet Ltd., and The Boeing Company. These companies are aiming for a wide range of product launches and collaborations to expand their operations and to prevent new companies from becoming future competitors. At the same time, a number of startup companies are venturing into the market to provide launching solution to varied end users, including academic, commercial, government, defense, and non-profit organizations.



The market reported a revenue of $341.2 million in 2017 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2028. The global small launch vehicle market has been segmented into five end-users: academic, commercial, government, defense, and non-profit organization. The government end-user segment acquired the largest share in 2017; however, academic end-user segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2028. In addition, the global small launch vehicle market is also classified depending upon the payload, such as < 20 kg, 20 kg - 150 kg, 151 kg - 500 kg, 501 kg – 1,200 kg, and 1,201 kg – 2,200 kg. The 1,201 kg – 2,200 kg payload range had the highest penetration in the market in 2017, however, the 501 kg – 1,200 kg payload range market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2028.



Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share of the market in 2017, owing to the maximum number of small launch vehicle launches. However, North America is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, 2018-2028, mainly driven by continued efforts of the private players and DARPA in development of satellite technologies to transform the national economy and strengthen security.



Countries Covered

• North America

• The U.S.

• Europe

• The U.K.

• France

• Russia

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World



