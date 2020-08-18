The Global Smart Buildings Market is expected to grow by $ 19.17 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Smart Buildings Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the smart buildings market and it is poised to grow by $ 19.17 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period. Our reports on smart buildings market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing need for building automation to enhance business outcomes, stringent government regulations on energy consumption in buildings, and increasing demand to conserve energy. In addition, growing need for building automation to enhance business outcomes is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The smart buildings market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes.



The smart buildings market is segmented as below:

By Product

• BMS

• HVAC

• Lighting control

• Security and access control

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing integration of IoT with building automation software as one of the prime reasons driving the smart buildings market growth during the next few years. Also, emergence of customized building automation software will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our smart buildings market covers the following areas:

• Smart buildings market sizing

• Smart buildings market forecast

• Smart buildings market industry analysis



