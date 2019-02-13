NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Smart Homes Market By Application (Energy Management Systems, Security & Access Control Systems, HVAC Control Systems, Entertainment Control Systems and Others), By Technology (Wireless Communication Technology, Cellular Network Technologies and Protocols & Standards), By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 – 2021



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05730635



According to "Global Smart Homes Market By Application, By Technology, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 – 2021", the global smart homes market is projected to cross $ 60 billion by 2021.On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into five categories, namely, Energy Management Systems, Security & Access Control Systems, HVAC Control Systems, Entertainment Control Systems and Others.



Among these categories, Energy Management Systems dominated the global smart homes market in 2015.With increasing government efforts to optimize energy consumption, the adoption of energy management systems is expected to further increase in the coming years.



In 2015, North America dominated the global smart homes market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.



"Global Smart Homes Market By Application, By Technology, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 – 2021" discusses the following aspects of global smart homes market:

• Global Smart Homes Market Size, Share & Forecast

• Segmental Analysis – By Application (Energy Management Systems, Security & Access Control Systems, HVAC Control Systems, Entertainment Control Systems and Others), By Technology (Wireless Communication Technology, Cellular Network Technologies and Protocols & Standards), By Region,

• Regional Analysis - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

• Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

• Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations



Why You Should Buy This Report?

• To gain an in-depth understanding of global smart homes market

• To identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next five years

• To help industry consultants and other stakeholders align their market-centric strategies

• To obtain research based business decisions and add weight to presentations and marketing material

• To gain competitive knowledge of leading market players

• To avail 10% customization in the report without any extra charges and get research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer's specific needs



Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research.Primary research included interaction with smart home solution providers and industry experts.



Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05730635



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

