NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Smart Packaging Market: About this market

This smart packaging market analysis considers sales from food and beverage, healthcare, personal care, automotive, and other end-users across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the food and beverage segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand for high-quality and safe food products and product innovation will play a significant role in the food and beverage segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global smart packaging market report looks at factors such as growing demand for product quality and freshness, increase in demand for printed electronics, and product launches across industries. However, costs involved in shifting to the smart packaging business model, security and data privacy issues, and stringent regulations may hamper the growth of the smart packaging industry over the forecast period.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05815185/?utm_source=PRN



Global Smart Packaging Market: Overview

Growing demand for product quality and freshness

The ability of smart packaging to protect products during distribution, storage, sale, and use is a major factor that will drive the global smart packaging market during the forecast period. Smart packaging provides enhanced functionalities such as moisture control and active packaging. These functionalities indicate the status or communicate product changes and other information to the consumers. With the increase in urbanization, consumers' expectation of the packaged products is also evolving. The demographic changes have influenced customers to prioritize products' quality and freshness over their costs. This demand for product quality and freshness will lead to the expansion of the global smart packaging market at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for product traceability in the pharmaceutical industry

The increasing demand for product traceability is the latest trend in the global pharmaceutical industry as it faces the burgeoning issue of drug counterfeiting and imitation. Drug counterfeiting has existed since decades, and the situation has worsened due to the proliferation of Internet sales, inefficient supply chain, and a general lack of stringent regulations in the global pharmaceutical industry. The product traceability feature is likely to be adopted in smart packaging solutions, which helps in product serialization across the pharmaceutical supply chain. Smart packaging is expected to incorporate extensive drug serialization technologies such as RFID and 2D barcodes. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global smart packaging market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart packaging manufacturers, that include 3M Co., Amcor Plc, Avery Dennison Corp., BASF SE, Huhtamäki Oyj, Insignia Technologies Ltd., International Paper Co., R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co., Stora Enso, and Thin Film Electronics ASA.

Also, the smart packaging market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05815185/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

