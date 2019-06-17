NEW YORK, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Smart Shoes Market size is expected to reach $200 Million by 2025, rising at a market growth of 8.7% CAGR during the forecast period.



Smart shoes can be understood as smart technology footwear in which the shoe insoles are digitally connected that facilitates its user with larger than life features and specifications making it more than just a regular shoe. Wearable products or digitally connected products feature services that ease the day-to-day activities of the end user.



The factors contributing to the proliferation of the smart shoe market are increasing adoption of technology and the rising popularity towards smart wearable. Additionally, factors such as the trendy look of smart shoes and increasing health awareness are expected to fuel the growth of the smart shoe market over the forecast period. However, the high cost of smart shoe and continuous product innovation from different competitors are the factors obstructing the growth of the overall market.



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Smart Running Shoes, Smart Walking Shoes and Smart Sports Shoes market. The smart running shoes segment accounts to higher value smart shoes market share. Smart running shoes come with options that help the end user track the distance covered as well as calories burnt. Customers can view this data through different connected apps in a smartphone or other devices. This helps the customer keep a record of the same and thus maintain fitness. To help these customers, manufacturers are also focusing on innovating smart running shoes. The product is expected to gain higher traction among the sports personnel as well as professional athletes contributing to the global smart shoes market forecast.



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Men and Women. Further, the market has been segmented on the basis of Distribution Channel into Supermarket/ Hypermarket, Specialty Stores and Online Stores. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Nike Inc., Li-Ning Company Limited, Adidas AG, PUMA SE, Under Armour, Inc., 361 Degrees International Limited, Daphne international Holdings limited, SOLE POWER LLC, DIGITSOLE and Ducere Technologies Pvt. Ltd.



