Consumers are able to attain their own 3D prints of their favorite toy characters from the comforts of their homes. 3D printing help pirate toy vendors to replicate original toys and sell them at lower prices. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the global smart toys market will register a CAGR of almost 5% by 2023.



Market overview

Adoption of STEM toys for children's skills enhancement

STEM toys improve the professional skills of children such as programming and helps them to grow intellectually.

Privacy and security issues

The sensitive information can be misused for various criminal activities. These privacy security issues have a negative impact on the consumers, thereby stalling sales of smart toys to some extent.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the global smart toys market during 2019-2023



Completive landscape

The market appears to be fragmented with the presence of many companies. Factors such as the adoption of STEM toys for children's skills enhancement and growing popularity of 3D printing of toys, will provide considerable growth opportunities to smart toys market manufacturers. Hasbro, JAKKS Pacific, Mattel, The LEGO Group, and VTech Holdings are some of the major companies covered in this report.



