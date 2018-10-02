NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in sheet molding compound market to 2023 by end use industries (transportation, electrical and electronics, construction, and others), by fiber type (glass fiber and carbon fiber,), by resin type (polyester, vinylester and others), by density (low density, mid and high density) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World)



The future of the global sheet molding compound (SMC) market looks good with opportunities in the transportation, electrical & electronics, and construction industries. The global SMC market is expected to reach an estimated $3.2 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 3.1% from 2018 to 2023. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing use of lightweight materials in transportation, and performance benefits, such as lower corrosion in construction and higher thermal resistance in E&E industries.



Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the SMC industry include the increasing penetration of carbon fiber-based SMC, development of low density SMC, and introduction of Direct-SMC.



The study includes the SMC market size and forecast for the global SMC market through 2023, segmented by end use industry, fiber, resin, and region as follows:



SMC Market by end use Industry [Volume (M lbs) and Value ($ Million) from 2012 to 2023]:

Transportation Electrical and Electronics Construction Others



SMC Market by fiber type [Volume (M lbs) and Value ($ Million) from 2012 to 2023]:

Glass Fiber Carbon Fiber



SMC Market by resin type [Volume (M lbs) and Value ($ Million) from 2012 to 2023]:

Polyester Vinylester and Others



SMC Market by Density [Volume (M lbs) and Value ($ Million) from 2012 to 2023]:

Low Density Mid and High Density



SMC Market by Region [Volume (M lbs) and Value ($ Million) from 2012 to 2023]:

North America Europe APAC ROW

Some of the SMC manufacturers companies profiled in this report include Continental Structural Plastics (Teijin), Polynt-Reichhold, Premix, Polytec, IDI Composites, Core Molding Technologies, and Plastic Omnium and others.



Lucintel forecasts that the transportation is expected to remain the largest segment, supported by growing automotive production and increasing focus on lightweight materials. Pickup truck boxes, deck lids, fenders, hoods, and bumpers are some of the major applications of SMC in the transportation industry. Construction is expected to witness the highest growth for SMC during the forecast period supported by the growing infrastructural development and increasing demand for lightweight and non-corrosive materials.



By fiber type, glass fiber based SMC will remain the largest segment by both value and volume. Carbon fiber based SMC is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period supported by its high performance characteristics. By resin type, polyester resin based SMC will remain the largest segment by both value and volume.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume. Rest of the World is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period because of growing demand from transportation and other end use industries.



Some of the features of "Growth Opportunities in the Global Sheet Molding Compound Market 2018-2023: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis" Include:

Market size estimates: Global sheet molding compound market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs.) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global sheet molding compound market size by various applications such as end use industry, fiber, resin, and density type in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global sheet molding compound market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for sheet molding compound in the global sheet molding compound market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for sheet molding compound in the global sheet molding compound market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1. How big are the opportunities for the global SMC market by end use industries (transportation, electrical and electronics, construction, and others), by fiber type (glass fiber and carbon fiber,), by resin type (polyester, vinylester and others), by density (low density, mid and high density) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the SMC market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and threats to the SMC market?

Q.6. What are emerging trends in this SMC market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the SMC market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the SMC market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this SMC market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?



