The Global Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market is expected to grow by USD 16.6 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period

Global Smoking Cessation And Nicotine De-addiction Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market and it is poised to grow by USD 16.6 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period. Our reports on global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing number of people trying to quit smoking.In addition, product innovations is anticipated to boost the growth of the global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market is segmented as below:



Product:

E-cigarette

NRT

Drug Therapy



Geographic Segmentation:

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America



Key Trends for global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market growth

This study identifies product innovations as the prime reasons driving the global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market, including some of the vendors such as British American Tobacco Plc, Cipla Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Imperial Brands Plc, Japan Tobacco Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., JUUL Labs Inc., Pfizer Inc. and Philip Morris International Inc. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





