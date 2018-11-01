The Global Social Media Security Market is forescasted to grow at a CAGR of 17.74% during the period 2019-2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Social Media Security



Social media security is the process of securing social media data to ensure the protection against business and security threats.



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Social Media Security Market to grow at a CAGR of 17.74% during the period 2019-2023.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global social media security market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of social media security solutions to enterprise.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, global social media security market 2019-2023, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• CA Technologies

• Centrify

• Micro Focus

• Proofpoint

• Symantec



Market driver

• Increase in hack and data thefts across the globe

Market challenge

• Issues with the performance of social media security solutions

Market trend

• Need for MFA in social media security

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



