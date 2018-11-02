The Global Soft Drinks Market is forescasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.70% during the period 2019-2023.
21:10 ET
LONDON, Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Soft Drinks
Soft drinks are non-alcoholic beverages containing flvorings, sweeteners, and other ingredients.
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/4340255
Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Soft Drinks Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.70% during the period 2019-2023.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global soft drinks market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of soft drinks.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Technavio's report, global soft drinks market 2019-2023, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Danone
• Keurig Dr Pepper
• Monster Energy Company
• Nestlé
• PepsiCo
• Red Bull
• THE COCA-COLA COMPANY
Market driver
• Product innovations
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Easy availability of counterfeit products
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Prominence of probiotic drinks in weight management
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/4340255
About Reportbuyer
Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers
For more information:
Sarah Smith
Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com
Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com
Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904
Website: www.reportbuyer.com
SOURCE ReportBuyer
Share this article