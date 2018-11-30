LONDON, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Solar Power Equipment Market, by Equipment (Solar Panels, Mounting, Racking, & Tracking System, Storage System, and Others) and Application (Residential, Nonresidential, and Utility): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025



Solar Power Equipment Market Overview :



The global solar power equipment market was valued at $76,270.6 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $188,304.0 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.5%. Solar power equipment are mounted on ground or rooftop to harness the sun's energy and convert it into electricity for further use by industrial, utility, commercial, or residential sector. Various types of solar power equipment include solar panels, solar batteries, solar mounting & racking system, solar trackers, solar inverters, and others.



Solar energy serves as a clean and environment-friendly energy source, which is anticipated to propel the demand for solar power equipment globally. In addition, solar photovoltaic (PV) rooftop system is a potential green technology, which combats climatic changes by decreasing dependence on conservative fossil fuel-based energy. Moreover, they help to meet the energy needs of residential and nonresidential buildings by providing electricity within an existing distribution network. However, high dependency on solar radiation and constant changes in weather conditions are the major challenges faced by the solar power equipment industry. On the contrary, improvements in technology are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the players in the industry.



The global solar power equipment market is segmented based on equipment, application, and region. On the basis of equipment, the market is fragmented into solar panels, mounting, racking, & tracking system, storage system, and others. The solar panels segment is anticipated to dominate the global solar power equipment market throughout the study period. By application, it is categorized into residential, nonresidential, and utility. The utility segment is projected to grow at the highest rate in the near future.



The global solar power equipment market is analyzed across four geographical regions, which include North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

The key players profiled in this report include ABB Group, Canadian Solar, First Solar Inc., Hanwha Q CELLS, JA Solar, JinkoSolar, LONGi Solar, Shunfeng International, SunPower Corporation, and Trina Solar.



Solar Power Equipment Key Market Segments :



By Equipment

Solar Panels



Mounting, Racking, & Tracking System



Storage System



Others



By Application

Residential



Nonresidential



Utility



By Region

North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of Asia-Pacific



LAMEA



Latin America



Middle East



Africa



KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

ABB Group



Canadian Solar



First Solar Inc.



Hanwha Q CELLS



JA Solar



Jinko Solar



LONGi Solar



Shunfeng International



SunPower Corporation



Trina Solar



