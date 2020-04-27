The Global Sorting Equipment Market is expected to grow by USD 639.68 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The analyst has been monitoring the sorting equipment market, and it is poised to grow by USD 639.68 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. Our reports on sorting equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing applications of sorting equipment in waste recycling industry, increasing adoption of smart manufacturing, and technological advancements in fruit sorting equipment. Also, growing applications of sorting equipment in waste recycling industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The sorting equipment market analysis include end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The sorting equipment market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Food sorting

• Waste sorting

• Mineral sorting



By Geographic Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



This study identifies the upgradation and modernization of equipment as one of the prime reasons driving the sorting equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, shift of mining activities to emerging economies and strategic partnerships between sorting equipment manufacturers and information technology companies will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of critical parameters. Our sorting equipment market covers the following areas:

• Sorting equipment market sizing

• Sorting equipment market forecast

• Sorting equipment market industry analysis



