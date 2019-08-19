NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --





The global spatial genomics & transcriptomics market size is expected to reach USD 262.7 million by 2025., exhibiting an 8.5% CAGR during the forecast period. Cumulative demand for robust cancer diagnostic solutions, ongoing innovations in genetic tools, and rising investments in genomics and transcriptomic studies are major factors propelling market growth. In addition, emerging and startup genomic companies are undertaking efforts to address the increasing demand for advanced techniques to study spatial patterns by the addition of novel products to their product portfolio.



For instance, NanoString Technologies is planning to launch GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler in 2019.In addition, firms are engaged in strategic alliances to capitalize on untapped avenues in the market.



In April 2017, Spatial Transcriptomics and Seven Bridges entered into a partnership for the development of an advanced visualizing tool to observe gene expression within the tissue samples.



Spatial genomics holds great potential in disease management as it aids in delivering quantitative gene expression data, coupled with DNA & RNA mapping visualization within tissue sections. This, in turn, creates lucrative opportunities for entities to implement spatially resolved transcriptomics and genomics-based technologies for diagnostic and translational research.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

• Advancements in genome perturbation tools fuel the adoption of FISH, consequently resulting in the largest revenue share by technology. On the other hand, massively parallel sequencing delivers increased throughput at low cost, which is anticipated to supplement the segment progression at a rapid CAGR in the near future

• In spatial transcriptomics, sequencing techniques held a major share due to the wide availability of sequencing platforms that help study RNA architecture in tissues or cells. However, IHC techniques are expected to witness the lowest penetration in the market as it is low a throughput sequencing method and less adapted for spatial omics studies

• Consumables accounted for the largest revenue share owing to high product penetration and wide availability of reagents and kits to carry out research studies. At the same time, strategic alliances among players, such as the acquisition of Edico Genome by Illumina in May 2018 aimed at acceleration of genomic data analysis, results in a higher growth rate of software products

• Application of spatial genomics & transcriptomics in translational research accounted for the largest revenue share in 2018. Key vendors offer researchers several platforms for the analysis and access of large biomedical data in genomic research projects, thus boosting revenue generation. Academic customers hold potential avenues for market growth due to ongoing research studies related to the morphological state of cells during the diagnosis of diseases

• North America dominated the spatial genomics & transcriptomics market with the largest revenue share in 2018 and is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast. A large share is attributed to massive investments in cancer research to address the high demand for advanced diagnostic & treatment methods in U.S.

• Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth over the forecast period. Developing economies in the region are equipped with inexpensive manufacturing & operating units, thereby increasing the geographical expansion of companies operating from established regions

• Manufacturers significantly contributing to market growth include 10x Genomics; Dovetail Genomics; Illumina, Inc.; S2 Genomics, Inc.; NanoString Technologies, and Seven Bridges Genomic. Key manufacturers offer technologically advanced genomics-based techniques and platforms for better understanding of disease biology and introduction of novel therapeutics.



