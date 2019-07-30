NEW YORK, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Sponge and Scouring Pads Market: About this market



Sponge and scouring pads are used for cleaning various equipment and surfaces. This sponge and scouring pads market analysis considers sales from both residential and non-residential segments. Our analysis also considers the sales of sponge and scouring pads in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the residential segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as large average household size and increased household expenditure will play a significant role in the residential segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global sponge and scouring pads market report looks at factors such as expansion of e-commerce market, evolving middle-class population and increasing disposable income, and increasing number of hotels and restaurants. However, presence of counterfeit products, skepticism regarding bacterial contamination, and increasing adoption of dishwashers may hamper the growth of the sponge and scouring pads industry over the forecast period.







Global Sponge and Scouring Pads Market: Overview



Evolving middle-class population and increasing disposable income



In the last few years, emerging economies such as India and China have witnessed a major expansion in the middle-class population base. The rise in urbanization rate, coupled with the growing number of dual-income households has led to an increased spending on home care and cleaning products. This factor has further fueled the demand for sponges and scouring pads globally. This demand for sponge and scouring pads from middle class population base will lead to the expansion of the global sponge and scouring pads market at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.



Wide portfolio of products for different applications



With the increasing use of sponges and scouring pads for both residential and non-residential purposes, vendors have actively started focusing on rapid product innovations. In the last few years, the market witnessed a continuous launch of distinct types of sponges and scouring pads, including mufti-use scrub sponges, heavy-duty scrub sponges, natural sea sponges, cleaning pads, microfiber magic sponges, multi-purpose scrub sponges, dish wand sponges, and ultra-microfiber miracle sponges. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global sponge and scouring pads market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sponge and scouring pads manufacturers, that include 3M Co., Armaly Brands Inc., Newell Brands Inc., The Clorox Co., and The Procter & Gamble Co.



Also, the sponge and scouring pads market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



