Stationary generators are designed for permanent installation to address power requirements in commercial, residential, and industrial premises. Technavio's stationary generator market analysis considers the sales of diesel stationary generators and gas stationary generators. Our analysis also considers the sales of stationary generators in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the diesel segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as low temperature operating capabilities will play a significant role in the diesel segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global stationary generator market looks at factors such as rising demand for uninterrupted power, rapid urbanization in APAC, and growing energy demand from commercial buildings. However, the availability of alternatives for power backup, increasing adoption of renewable sources of power generation, and rising adoption of rental generator sets may hamper the growth of the stationary generator market over the forecast period.



The growing focus on economic development and rapid industrialization across the world has increased the demand for energy. The market is witnessing an increase in the investments to enhance the power infrastructure in developing countries to mitigate power interruptions. Moreover, power disruptions caused due to the aging power grids, natural disaster, load shedding, and cyber attacks have increased the adoption of reliable power sources such as stationary generators. The growing demand for uninterrupted power is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global stationary generator market size at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.



Gas generators run on clean fuels such as natural gas, CNG, and LPG. Unlike diesel generators, gas generators are environmentally friendly and do not create noise pollution. These factors have encouraged many commercial and residential consumers to adopt gas generators. This development is positively influencing the growth of the global stationary generator market size.



With the presence of quite a few players, the global stationary generator market is fairly fragmented. Technavio's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several stationary generator manufacturers, that include Briggs & Stratton Corp., Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Generac Holdings Inc., and Kohler Co.



Also, the stationary generator market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



