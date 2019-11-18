NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



The global steam cleaner market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 6% during the forecast period 2018-2024.

The awareness to decrease usage of harmful chemicals and their presence in runoff water is a major factor for the growth of the global steam cleaner market. The rise in construction, hospitality, commercial, and retail industries and the growing adoption of energy-efficient and sustainable practices are other main factors driving the growth.



One of the emerging trends witnessed is the introduction of environmentally sustainable services. Green cleaning mainly refers to the usage of amenities that have a less impact on human health and the environment. Equipment manufacturers are constantly evolving technology to meet industrial standards, thereby generating several opportunities for the players. Both residential and commercial end-users in developed countries and in a few emerging economies are focusing on adopting sustainable technologies.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the steam cleaner market during the forecast period:

• Improving Hygiene Standards in Commercial Landscape

• Increasing Demand from Hospitality Industry

• Growing Traction toward Green Cleaning Technology

• Increasing Usage in Carpet Cleaning



The study considers the present scenario of the global steam cleaner market and its market dynamics for the period 2018?2024. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.



Steam Cleaner Market: Segmentation



This research report includes detailed segmentation by product type, power source, cleaning methods, end-user, distribution channel, and geography. Upright devices are largely popular in developed countries such as the US and Europe, however, their adoption is currently growing across the globe, especially in commercial and residential segments. The need for quick-fix solutions in restaurants, hotels, food stations, pharmaceuticals, and other commercial places is majorly contributing to the growth of Canister steam cleaners market.



The adoption of steam cleaner devices in residential settings is primarily driven by the need to achieve a hygienic and chemical-free cleaning of floors, walls, and kitchens. They are gaining traction as deep cleaning and sanitization of carpets at homes is growing. Kitchen and carpets form the largest application end-users in the residential segment. The growing residential construction has increased the expenditure on remodeling and renovations. The heightened sense of health and hygiene consciousness among consumers is to drive the market for substantial and eco-friendly floor cleaning equipment.



North America was the largest market for steam only equipment, accounting a 36% share in 2018. APAC, however, is expected to emerge as the fastest market during the forecast period. Factors such as rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, changing lifestyles, and increasing disposable income are mainly driving the segment. The markets in MEA and Latin America are also expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The increasing usage of steam cleaning for floor, tiles, kitchens and food stations, children and pet area, as well as synthetic fabrics is driving the segment. Steam cleaner devices can easily remove tough stains from synthetic fabrics and hard surfaces, while deep cleaning and sanitizing the surface.



The market is being highly competitive; distributors are increasingly focusing on extending their reach to improve business opportunities and aftermarket services. Steam cleaner equipment is mainly sold through retail distribution channels such as specialty stores, dealership and distributors, supermarkets, and hypermarkets. Online sales contributed a 20 % share in 2018, driven by the demand from retailers, dealers, and consumers for a multi-channel approach and support. Steam cleaner devices are sold largely through dealership websites and online retailers. A lot of offline distributors are moving the sale's process online by incorporating e-commerce solutions and enterprise resource planning systems.



Market Segmentation by Products

• Upright

• Canister

• Handheld

Market Segmentation by End-user

• Residential

• Commercial

• Contract Cleaning

Market Segmentation by Cleaning Method

• Steam Only

• Steam & Vacuum

Market Segmentation by Power Source

• Cord

• Cordless

Market Segmentation by Distribution Method

• Offline

• Online



Steam Cleaner Market: Geography



North America was the largest market with a 37% share of the revenue in 2018. Strong economic growth, the establishment of new businesses, company expansions, and increased construction activities, as well as the growing traction toward environment friendly practices are driving the demand in the region.

The European market is driven by the growing installation of hard flooring in new buildings as well as high demand from renovations activities to clean the tile grout as well as air ducts. Renovating and retrofit activities bode well for new purchase of steam cleaner devices. Consumers generally prefer to invest in cleaning and housekeeping equipment to upgrade their home caretaking abilities.

APAC is the fastest growing market with a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The market is mainly driven by China, Australia, South Korea, and Japan.



Market Segmentation by Geography

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

• MEA

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o UAE

• North America

o Canada

o US



Key Vendor Analysis

The global steam cleaner market is highly competitive, with the presence of many vendors. Rapid technological improvements have benefitted vendors as consumers are expecting continuous innovations and upgrades, especially ability to provide hygienic cleaning without the use of chemicals. The current scenario is driving vendors to alter and refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong presence. Major vendors are adopting innovative technologies to retain their market position. Currently, the market is dominated by vendors that have a global presence. Many global players are expected to expand their reach worldwide during the forecast period, especially in the fast-developing countries of APAC.



Key Market Insights

The analysis of the steam cleaner market provides market sizing and growth opportunities for the forecast period 2019–2024.

• Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the market for the forecast period 2019–2024.

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers.

• Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

• Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the market.



