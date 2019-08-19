NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in steel pipe market to 2024 by end use (oil and gas, automotive, potable water, wastewater, power generation, and others), product (seamless pipe and welded pipe), material (carbon steel, stainless steel, and others), diameter (small diameter pipes (up to 15 inches) and large diameter pipes (15 inches and above), pressure rating (0-300 psi, >300-1000 psi, >1000- 3000 psi, and 3000 and above psi) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW)





The future of the global steel pipe market looks promising with opportunities in oil and gas, water and wastewater, power generation, automotive, and other industrial sector. The global steel pipe market is expected to reach an estimated $68.4 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 1.6% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are increasing construction of new pipelines, replacement of aging pipelines, urbanization rate, and infrastructure development.



Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the steel pipe industry include the increasing use of premium and technically advanced pipe by using dopeless technology and increasing use of multilayer pipes for strength and durability.



The study includes the steel pipe market size and forecast for the global steel pipe market through 2024, segmented by product, end use, material, diameter, pressure ratings, and region, as follows:



Steel Pipe Market by End Use [Value ($Billion) and Volume (Kilotons) from 2013 to 2024]:

Oil and Gas Automotive Potable Water Wastewater Power Generation Others



Steel Pipe Market by Product [Value ($Billion) from 2013 to 2024]:

Seamless Pipe Welded Pipe



Steel Pipe Market by Material [Value ($ Billion) from 2013 to 2024]:

Carbon Steel Pipe Stainless Steel Pipe Others



Steel Pipe Market by Diameter [Value ($ Billion) from 2013 to 2024]:

Small Diameter Pipes Large Diameter Pipes



Steel Pipe Market by Pressure Rating [Value ($ Billion) from 2013 to 2024]:

0-300 psi >300-1000 psi >1000-3000 psi 3000 and Above psi



Steel Pipe Market by By Region [Value ($ Billion) and Volume (Kilotons) from 2013 to 2024]:

North America Europe APAC ROW



Some of the steel pipes companies profiled in this report include Tenaris, Vallourec, TMK, ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metals, United States Steel Corporation, Chelpipe, Tata Steel and others.



The analyst forecasts that carbon steel pipe is expected to remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing demand for carbon steel pipes due to growth in oil and gas, power generation and automotive industries. The analyst projects that by material, stainless steel pipe will witness the highest growth during the forecast period because stainless steel offers high tensile strength, pressure resistance, and corrosion resistance.



Within the global steel pipe market, oil and gas will remain the largest end use segment during the forecast period due to rising oil and gas exploration, which also leads to more pipes needed for production, transportation, and distribution infrastructure of oil and gas.

North America will remain the largest region due to increase in oil and gas exploration activities. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing infrastructure development, urbanization and government economic stimulus measures in this region.



Some of the features of "Steel Pipe Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Global steel pipe market size estimation in terms of value ($B) and volume (Kilotons) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use and use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global steel pipe market size by application, function, and end use type in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global steel pipe market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of steel pipe in the global steel pipe market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of steel pipe in the global steel pipe market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report addresses the following key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high growth opportunities for the global steel pipe market by end use (oil and gas, automotive, potable water, wastewater, power generation, and others), product (seamless pipe and welded pipe), material (carbon steel, stainless steel, and others), diameter (small diameter pipes (up to 15 inches) and large diameter pipes (15 inches and above), pressure rating (0-300 psi, >300-1000 psi, >1000- 3000 psi, and 3000 and above psi) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which products segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this steel pipe market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this steel pipe market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this steel pipe market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the steel pipe market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the steel pipe market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this steel pipe market? What strategic initiatives are being initiated by key companies for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this steel pipe market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in the steel pipe market?



