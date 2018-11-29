The Global Stem Cell Therapy Market is forescasted to grow at a CAGR of 10.52% during the period 2018-2022.

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Stem Cell Therapy



Stem cells are cells that have the ability to divide and differentiate into almost every cell type in the body and used in surgery and medicine.



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Stem Cell Therapy Market to grow at a CAGR of 10.52% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the stem cell therapy market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by the application of stem cell therapy across the globe.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, stem cell therapy market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Gilead

• Novartis

• Organogenesis

• Vericel

Market driver

• Increasing awareness about stem cell therapy across the globe





Market challenge

• High cost of clinical trials





Market trend

• Rising cost of stem cell therapy procedure





Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?







