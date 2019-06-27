NEW YORK, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in stent market to 2024 by product type (coronary stent and peripheral vascular stent), material (metal and polymer), technology (bare metal stent, drug eluting stent, and bioreabsorbable stent), end use (hospital and ambulatory surgical center), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)



The future of the global stent market looks promising with opportunities in the segments of hospital and ambulatory surgical centers. The global stent market is expected to reach an estimated $10.8 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 3.3% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing interventional cardiology and peripheral vascular procedures and rising adoption of technological advancements in an effort to reduce treatment duration for high risk conventional surgical patients.



Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the stent market include increasing use of bioreabsorbable stent, increasing adoption of co-polymers as raw materials, and increasing adoption of bifurcated stents.



The study includes the stent market size and forecast for the global stent market through 2024, segmented by product type, material, technology, end use, and region, as follows:



Stents Market by Product Type [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2013 to 2024]:

Coronary Stents Peripheral Vascular Stents



Stents Market by Material [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2013 to 2024]:

Metal Polymer



Stents Market by Technology [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2013 to 2024]:

Bare Metal Stents Drug Eluting Stents Bioreabsorbable Stents



Stents Market by End Use [Value ($ Million)]:

Hospital Ambulatory Surgical Center



Stents Market by Region [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2013 to 2024]:

North America United States Canada Mexico Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain APAC China India Japan ROW Brazil

Some of the stents companies profiled in this report include Abbott Laboratory, Boston Scientific, Medtronic public limited company, C R Bard, Cook Medical Inc., Terumo Corporation, and Cardinal Health Inc. and others.



On the basis of comprehensive research, the analyst forecasts that the coronary stent segment will show above average growth during the forecast period due to increasing cases of cardiovascular disorders.



Within the global stent market, the drug eluting stent segment will remain the largest market by technology during the forecast period due to low restenosis rate after surgery. Bioreabsorbable stent is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to its property of getting absorbed in the body.



North America is expected to remain the largest market during the forecast period mainly due to its well-developed healthcare infrastructure and continued technological advancements across the healthcare industry.



Some of the features of "Stent Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Global stent market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Million Units) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use and use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global stent market size by product type, material, technology, end use type in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global stent market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of stent in the global stent market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of stent in the global stent market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report addresses the following key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global stent market by product type (coronary stent and peripheral vascular stent), material (metal and polymer), technology (bare metal stent, drug eluting stent, and bioreabsorbable stent), end use (hospital and ambulatory surgical center), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which product segment will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this stent (coronary stent market, stents market, vascular stents market, cardiac stents market) market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this stent (coronary stent market, stents market, vascular stents market, cardiac stents market) market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this stent (coronary stent market, stents market, vascular stents market, cardiac stents market) market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the stent (coronary stent market, stents market, vascular stents market, cardiac stents market) market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the stent (coronary stent market, stents market, vascular stents market, cardiac stents market) market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this stent (coronary stent market, stents market, vascular stents market, cardiac stents market) market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this stent (coronary stent market, stents market, vascular stents market, cardiac stents market) market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this stent (coronary stent market, stents market, vascular stents market, cardiac stents market) market?



