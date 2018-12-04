The global stock images and videos market is estimated to generate revenues of more than $4 billion by 2023

LONDON, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This market research report on global stock images and videos market offers analysis on market size & forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis. The market study also includes insights on segmentation by image source (macrostock and microstock), by the application (commercial and editorial), by product (still image and footage), by license model (RM and RF), and by geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW).



Stock Images and Videos Market - Overview

The exponential use of imagery for various enclaves in traditional marketing and on mainstream channels is propelling the growth of the global stock images and videos market. The visual content industry is supported by the dynamism and changing demands, stubbornly applying the same style of functioning, and imagery to evolve the marketing landscape. The growing trend of visual-centric marketing and content delivery is paving the evolution of the global market. The advent of digital cameras is driving the stock photography craze among amateurs looking to make quick cash in the market. The demand for stock photos, high-resolution images, andiStock photosis augmenting the development of the market. With the growing popularity of RF licenses and subscription services will boost the demand in the global market. The use of visual plays to engage consumers in commerce and communication will drive the growth of the market over the next few years. Smartphones are considered as one of the prominent tools of modern photography in this digital media age in the market. Top companies such as Scoopshot and EyeEm are driving a trend for on-demand, crowd-sourced images that allows the photographers to deliver for assignments and earn from these images that are licensed. Furthermore, vendors are offering personalized content by the recording of purchase history, analyzing data of users, and using smart technology to display the visual content as per their requirements in the market. Such initiatives will drive the transformation of the global stock images and videos market.



The rise in direct-to-consumer creator through social media channels such as Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and Medium will help marketers to reach a maximum number of consumers in the global market. Internet accessibility across emerging countries of China and India will help vendors expand to a new region in the market. The global stock images and videos market is estimated to generate revenues of more than $4 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of around 5% during 2017-2023.



Stock Images and Videos Market - Dynamics

The increasing growth of platform integrations is contributing to the revenues in the global stock images and videos market over the next few years. The increasing focus on interfaces and interactions between multiple systems in the landscape that can help with streamlining projects considerably is one of the primary factors augmenting the growth of the market. The platform integrations provide an intuitive search experience, facilitating easier and faster utilization of stock imagery through the integration of image libraries across applications in the market. The use of these innovative platforms is enabling end-users to generate products through seamless utilization of their resources in the global market. Unified locations put all the control in the hands of the creators, helping reduce costs of having to source content from outside, and ridding users of the trouble with work coming to a grinding halt caused by dependency and delays. The top players are offering APIs to introduce their libraries to an extensive and relevant user base in the global stock images and videos market.



Stock Images and Videos Market - Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by the image source, application, product, license model, and geography.



Stock Images and Videos Market – By Image Source

Macrostock to promote arts and technicalities in the global stock images and videos market during the forecast period



The global stock images and videos market by image sources is classified into macrostock and microstock. Macrostock dominated more than half of the market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The extensive use of macrostock images by mainstream businesses such as magazines, newspapers, advertising agencies, and the entertainment industry is propelling the demand in this segment in the global market. The trend towards promoting personalized content and establishing brand specific USPs is encouraging companies to invest in the development of macrostock images in the global market. These sources will allow vendors to increasingly auditing their content and aiming to serve tailored imagery to their customers in the market. The players are offering creators easy access to stock through customer facing dashboards and are adopting innovative technologies to provide improved visual searches in the global stock images and videos market.



Stock Images and Videos Market – By Application

Digitalization to drive demand for commercial applications in the global stock images and videos market



The application segment in the global stock images and videos market is divided into commercial and editorial. Commercial segment occupied around 3/4th of the market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of approximately 5% during the forecast period. Commercial content is used of promoting, marketing, and advertising products and services on traditional ad mediums such as billboards and magazines, digital mediums such as blogs, websites, and collateral such as brochures in the global market. Digitalization is improving the interactivity of various platforms through the use of still and moving images in the global market. The boom of the streaming services such as Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Netflix will drive the demand for stock footage and images in the global market. The growth of the retail sector will also have a positive impact on the global stock images and videos market during the forecast period.



Stock Images and Videos Market – By Product

E-commerce business uses the largest amount of still photos in the global stock images and videos market



The global stock images and videos market by product is segmented into still images and footage. Still image segment dominated the largest market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period. The growing use of white background studio shots images for various e-commerce websites is driving the growth of this segment in the global market. The adoption of new business models and advanced technologies to offer personalized emails and other marketing materials to consumers will drive the demand for still images in the global market. The introduction of cross-agency platforms that integrate both macro and microstock through the use of neural networking is just making the whole job of having to decide between different sites hassle-free will revolutionize the global market. Moreover, the trend of embedding images with audio, video, and interactivity in still photos will transform the global stock images and videos market.



Stock Images and Videos Market – By License Model

Growing awareness about cost-effective RM licenses to drive sales in the global stock images and videos market



The license model in the global stock images and videos market is categorized into RM and RF. RM occupied the majority of the market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period. The improvements in the quality of imagery, intensified by the need to prevent brand dilution are one of the major factors promoting the demand in this segment of the global market. The trend of creating unique Pinterest boards or Instagram feeds to deliver the essence of the brands and increasing consumer awareness is driving this license model in the global market. Various macrostock agencies are increasingly sourcing RM images from partner agencies in the US, the UK, and the German market for their advertising and marketing needs in the market. The affordability and flexibility of this license model will contribute to the revenues in the global market.



Stock Images and Videos Market – By Geography

Multimedia content to promote the development of North America in the global stock images and videos market



The global stock images and videos market by geography is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW. North America dominated the largest market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of around % during the forecast period. The new digital advertising medium Facebook and Google is one of the major contributors to the North American market. The increasing focus on creating better user experiences to prevent the eroding viewership through the creation of multimedia content will propel the growth of this region in the global market. The increasing dependency on visual, interactive storytelling creating opportunities for data visualizations, video, quizzes, slideshows, and polls will help in the development of the North American market during the forecast period. Large companies such as AAA Auto Insurance, Dell, US Bank, Gateway, Microsoft, H&R Block, Samsung, Grayhound use stock photos for a car stereo store, a chat line for teens, a series of books, and an actuary site in the North American market.



Key Countries Profiled

The key countries profiled in the report are:

• US

• Canada

• UK

• Germany

• China

• India

• UAE

• South Africa



Key Vendor Analysis

The global stock images and videos market are very concentrated and the top four players dominate the majority of the share. The specialist agencies are offering exclusive content and leveraging advanced technologies to intensify the competition in the global market. The vendors are altering the stock photography business by new approaches and models such as making mobile a platform to sustain the competition in the global market. The rapid advances in technology and frequent changes in end-user preferences will encourage players to develop innovative business models in the global market. The increasing number of consolidations and mergers and acquisitions will transform the global stock images and videos market during the forecast period.



The major vendors in the global market are:

• Getty Images

• Visual China Group

• Shutterstock

• Adobe



Other prominent vendors include 123RF, Alamy, AP Images, Can Stock Photo, Coinaphoto, Death to Stock, DepositPhotos, Dissolve, Dreamstime, Fotosearch, Masterfile, Photofolio, Pixta, Pond5, Reuters Images, Stocksy, SuperStock, VideoBlocks, ImagesBazaar, Videvo, Pexels, and NHK Video Bank.



Key market insights include

1. The analysis of global stock images and videos market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2018-2023.

2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the global stock images and videos market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of global stock images and videos market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain competitive advantage.



Report Snapshot



The global stock images and videos market size are expected to generate revenues of over $4 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of over 5% 2017–2023.



The global stock images and videos market are driven by the trend for on-demand, crowd-sourced images. The players are using innovative technology for the recording of purchase history, analyzing data of users, and using smart technology to display the visual content is propelling the growing global market. The market research report provides in-depth market analysis and segmental analysis of the global stock images and videos market by an image source, application, product, license model, and geography.



Base Year: 2017

Forecast Year: 2018–2023



The report considers the present scenario of the global stock images and videos market and its market dynamics for the period 2018?2023. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes the leading companies and various other prominent companies operating in the market.



