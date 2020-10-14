The Global Strain Gauges Market is expected to grow by USD 64.37 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Strain Gauges Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the strain gauges market and it is poised to grow by USD 64.37 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Our reports on strain gauges market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for strain gauges for field testing and stress and strain analysis, large number of applications of strain gauges in industries and growing demand for medical devices and compatible strain gauges. In addition, increasing demand for strain gauges for field testing and stress and strain analysis is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The strain gauges market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes.



The strain gauges market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Force and torque measurement

• Weighing and lifting equipment

• Field testing

• Aerospace and defense

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the development of highly sensitive strain gauges as one of the prime reasons driving the strain gauges market growth during the next few years. Also, gradually increasing the concentration ratio of the market and availability of custom strain gauges will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our strain gauges market covers the following areas:

• Strain gauges market sizing

• Strain gauges market forecast

• Strain gauges market industry analysis



