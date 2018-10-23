The Global Submarine Combat Systems Market is forescasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.30% during the period 2018-2022
NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Submarine Combat Systems
A submarine combat system is an integrated system for submarines that comes with sensors, command and control, communications, surveillance and fire launching equipment.
Technavio's analysts forecast the global submarine combat systems market to grow at a CAGR of 5.30% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global submarine combat systems market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Technavio's report, Global Submarine Combat Systems Market 2019-2023, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• ATLAS ELEKTRONIK
• BAE Systems
• Lockheed Martin
• Saab
Market driver
• Advancement of acoustic sensors and sonar technologies
Market challenge
• Integration difficulties
Market trend
• Emergence of 3D printing and the use of composite materials
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
