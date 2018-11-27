LONDON, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5628178

The global sucralose market size is expected to reach USD 883.9 million by 2025. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period. The product finds use as a tabletop sweetener during the formulation of food products including, juices, carbonated drinks, dairy products, sugar-free chewing gums, confectionery, and bakery goods. The demand for sucralose is expected to grow over the forecast period on account of its positioning as an effective alternative to sugar. Sucralose is sweeter than sugar and is a cheaper substitute which does not cause dental cavities.

Declining production and increasing prices of sugar on a global level are expected to promote the usage of high intensity artificial sweeteners such as sucralose, saccharine, and stevia. Rising popularity of sucralose in the food and beverage sector as a low-calorie ingredient is expected to have a substantial impact.

Rising concerns over cardiovascular disorders as a result of increasing consumption of sugar-based food is projected to promote the use of artificial sweeteners such as sucralose. Furthermore, high prevalence of diabetes will encourage the consumption as it has no or zero effect on the insulin and blood glucose levels in human body. Pregnant women can safely consume this sweetener in the form of tablets and syrups without any side-effects. These factors are anticipated to propel growth of the market for sucralose over the forecast period.

Sucralose is projected to find application as a functional ingredient during high-temperature processes such as canning, baking, pasteurization, and aseptic processing on account of its exceptional heat stability. The ability of the product of performing in high temperature conditions is higher compared to other artificial sweeteners. this factor is anticipated to bode well for product demand over the forecast period. Furthermore, the limited shelf life of aspartame in high-temperature conditions is projected to promote the scope of application for artificial sweetener alternatives including, sucralose.

Over the past few years, sucralose has been used by major Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSD) manufacturers such as PepsiCo and The Coca-Cola Company, who have launched various zero calorie drinks such as Diet Pepsi and Diet Coke. Rising demand for low-calorie soft drinks in countries such as China and India as a result of growing health consciousness among consumers particularly, adults is expected to have a positive impact on the market.



Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 3.8% in terms of revenue from 2017 to 2025 owing to improved food and beverage industry in countries such as China and India. Furthermore, the high price of sugar has compelled manufacturers from food and pharma industries to shift to a suitable low-cost alternative such as sucralose.



Some of the key manufacturers in the sucralose market include Tate & Lyle; JK Sucralose, Inc.; Kanbo International; Nantong Changhai Food Additive Co. Ltd.; and HYET Sweet. Sucralose is majorly traded under the name of Splenda brand manufactured by the U.K. based Tate & Lyle. It is one of the popular zero calorie sweeteners and its production patents are mainly owned by Tate & Lyle.



In May 2018, Tate & Lyle was accredited with ENERGY STAR certification for its production plant at Lafayette, Indiana. This accreditation is projected to play a crucial role in aiding energy efficiency along with ensuring reduction of greenhouse emissions at the production site. Tate & Lyle doubled the size of the food application laboratory in Shanghai, China in March 2018. This initiative is expected to increase the company's spending on the development of customized sweetener products in accordance with the buyer taste preference.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5628178



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

