LONDON, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Sun Protection Products Market size is expected to reach $17 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5561730



Sun Care products are considered as the first line of defense to counter damaging effects of sun exposure. These products offer long-term safety against UVA and UVB rays, which is considered as a major cause for early skin ageing and various side effects such as tanning, sun burns, and skin cancer.



Growing awareness about the importance of sun protection products and introduction of new skin protection products with more effective formulation would be the key factors that would drive the growth of the sun protection products market, on a global level.



Based on the Product type, the Sun Protection Products market is segmented into Sun Protection, After-sun Products, and Self-tanning Products. Sun protection products further segmented into SPF 15 and below, SPF 15 to 30, SPF 30 to 50, and SPF 50 and above. Based on the category, the market is segmented into Skincare Products and Hair care Products. The Product form segment covers, Gel, Cream, Lotions, Wipe, Spray, Colored, and Powder. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Beiersdorf AG, Groupe Clarins, Johnson & Johnson, Coty Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd, L'Oréal S.A., Bioderma Laboratories, Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Burt's Bees, and Unilever.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5561730



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

