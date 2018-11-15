NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Absorbent Polymer Market Analysis Report By Application (Female Hygiene Products, Baby Diapers, Agriculture, Adult Incontinence Products), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025



The global super absorbent polymer market size is poised to reach USD 12.13 billion by 2025, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc., posting a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Growing demand from various application sectors such as baby diapers, adult incontinence products, agriculture, and female hygiene products is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.



Super absorbent polymer is a key component of baby diapers.SAPs are used to absorb and retain fluids under moderately high pressure.



Emerging regions such as Asia Pacific and Central & South America are likely to witness a sharp rise in the demand for baby diapers owing to growing population, rising disposable income, and increasing awareness regarding benefits of synthetic baby diapers, which are estimated to play a key role in the development of the overall market.



Factors such as constantly developing medical infrastructure, technological advancements, and growing accessibility to medical treatments have resulted in an increase in life expectancy rates. Growing life expectancy is expected to further supplement the growth of the adult incontinence product market and, in turn, boost the growth of the SAP market.



Super absorbent polymers find application in the agriculture industry owing to their water retention and water absorbing properties, which makes them perfectly suitable for agricultural applications, particularly in water-scarce regions.These super absorbent polymers increase crop yield and water use efficiency.



Problems such as diversified soil characteristics, paucity of large cultivable land, and underprivileged conditions of farmers result in inability to adopt expensive and latest technologies and agricultural methods.



Further key findings from the repot suggest:

• In terms of revenue, Europe dominated the global super absorbent polymer market. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

• Baby diapers were the largest application segment in the market in 2017 and are projected to maintain their dominance through 2025

• Agriculture is poised to be the most promising application segment, rising at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to ongoing extensive research conducted by governments and agricultural agencies in countries such as the U.S., China, and India to pave way for novel applications of super absorbent polymers

• Asia Pacific is likely to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Increasing demand from various application segments in the region, particularly in China and India, is projected to supplement the growth of the market.



