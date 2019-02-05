NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in superfine talc market to 2024 by application (plastic, paint and coating, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, paper, and others), by end use industry (automotive, building & construction, electrical and electronics, industrial, packaging, personal care, food and pharmaceuticals, and others), by deposit (talc chlorite, talc carbonate, and others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)



The future of the global superfine talc market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, building and construction, electrical and electronics, industrial, packaging, personal care, food, and pharmaceuticals markets. The global superfine talc market is expected to reach an estimated $1.1 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are growth in plastic demand for the automotive industry, and increasing paint and coating demand for the construction and industrial sectors.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the superfine talc industry, include increasing demand for specialty micronized grade talc and emerging application of plastic for automotive industry such as, seat back rest and seat pan.



The study includes the market size of superfine talc market and forecast for the global superfine talc market through 2024, segmented by application, end use industry, deposit, and region as follows:



Superfine Talc Market by Application [Kilotons and $M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Plastics Paints and Coatings Cosmetics Pharmaceuticals Food Paper Others



Superfine Talc Market by End Use [Kilotons and $M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Automotive Building and Construction Electrical and Electronics Industrial Packaging Personal Care Food and Pharmaceuticals Others



Superfine Talc Market by Deposit [Kilotons and $M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Talc Chlorite Talc Carbonate Others



Superfine Talc Market by Region [Kilotons and $M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

North America United States Canada Mexico Europe Germany France Russia Asia Pacific China India Japan The Rest of the World Brazil

Some of the superfine talc companies profiled in this report include Imerys, Mondo Minerals, Minerals Technologies, Nippon Talc, American Talc, IMI Fabi, and Golcha and others.



Lucintel forecasts that plastic will remain the largest application, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in automotive production and increasing plastic content per vehicle.



Within the superfine talc market, automotive will remain the largest end use industry, and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing demand for superfine talc in interior, exterior, and under the hood plastic applications.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume and also witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing automotive production and growth in industrial, electrical and electronics, and cosmetic sectors.



Some of the features of "Superfine Talc Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Global superfine talc market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Kilo Tons) and shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global superfine talc market size by various applications such as application, end use industry, deposit in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global superfine talc market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of superfine talc in the global superfine talc market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of superfine talc in the global superfine talc market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global superfine talc market by application (plastic, paint and coating, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, paper, and others), by end use industry (automotive, building & construction, electrical and electronics, industrial, packaging, personal care, food and pharmaceuticals, and others), by deposit (talc chlorite, talc carbonate, and others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the superfine talc market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the superfine talc market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this superfine talc market and reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the superfine talc market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the superfine talc market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this superfine talc market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this superfine talc area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this superfine talc market?



