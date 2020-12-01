The Global Surface Mining Equipment Market is expected to grow by $ 4.62 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period
Global Surface Mining Equipment Market 2020-2024
Dec 01, 2020, 16:10 ET
CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The analyst has been monitoring the surface mining equipment market and it is poised to grow by $ 4.62 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Our reports on the surface mining equipment market provide a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in demand for housing projects globally and the high demand for precious metals. In addition, a rise in demand for housing projects globally is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The surface mining equipment market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes.
The surface mining equipment market is segmented as below:
By Application
• Strip mining
• Open-pit mining
• Mountaintop removal
By Geographical Landscapes
• APAC
• North America
• Europe
• South America
• MEA
This study identifies the increase in industrial commodity prices as one of the prime reasons driving the surface mining equipment market growth during the next few years.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our surface mining equipment market report covers the following areas:
• Surface mining equipment market sizing
• Surface mining equipment market forecast
• Surface mining equipment market industry analysis
