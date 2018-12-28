NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Surface Treatment Chemicals Market to Reach $11.28 Billion By 2028, States BIS Research



Surface treatment is the process in which the adhered surface of any base material like metal, plastic etc. is cleaned and/or chemically treated to promote better adhesion and enhance properties like improved appearance, wettability, solderability, corrosion resistance, tarnish resistance, chemical resistance, wear resistance, hardness and surface friction. Surface treatment is done to prevent or delay corrosion, make the material more durable and tough to bear extreme wear and tear and increase the surface energy level of a particular metal surface so that it can easily adhere to the printing or coating taking place. Surface treatment of metal plays an enormous role in extending the life of metals, such as in automotive bodies and construction materials. This process of surface treatment further enhances the durability of the components.



The global surface treatment chemicals market is estimated to witness growth at a CAGR of 7.37% over the period of 2018 to 2028. This growth in the market is attributed to the increasing demand from various end-use application verticals such as automotive industry, general industry, coil industry, industrial machinery, and aerospace industry.



The report is a compilation of different segments of the global surface treatment chemicals market, including market breakdown by chemical type, base materials, application, geographical areas.Herein, the revenue generated from the chemical types (corrosion protection chemicals, cleaners, anodizing agents, passivation agents, and others), base materials (metals, plastics, and others), application (automotive, general industrial, industrial machinery, coil industry, aerospace, and others) and geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America) are tracked to calculate the overall market size in terms of value ($million).



While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed summary of the global surface treatment chemicals market. It also includes the key participants involved in the industry at the relevant sections.



Key questions answered in the report:

• What is the global surface treatment chemicals market size in terms of value ($Million) from 2016-2028 along with the year-on-year growth rates and the CAGR from 2018 to 2028?

• What are the different types of surface treatment chemicals and their growth pattern in terms of value in different regions and countries?

• What are the different base materials on which the surface treatment chemicals are used across all industries and their growth pattern in terms of value in different regions and countries?

• What are the major end-user industries for surface treatment chemicals globally in terms of revenue generation?

• What is the consumption pattern of the surface treatment chemicals in its end users across different regions and countries?

• Which are the major regions and countries that provide growth opportunities for the surface treatment chemicals market?

• What is the competitive strength of the key players in the surface treatment chemicals market on the basis of their recent developments, product offerings and regional presence?

• Who are the key players (along with their detailed analysis and profiles including their financials, company snapshots, key products and services, and SWOT analysis) in the market?



The report further includes a thorough analysis of the impact of the Porter's Five Forces to understand the overall attractiveness of the industry.The most commonly used strategy for developing a better hold on the market has been product launches between the period January 2015 to October 2018.



Moreover, the company profile section highlights significant information about the key companies involved along with their financial positions, key strategies, and developmental activities of recent years.



Further, the report includes an exhaustive analysis of the geographical split into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa, and South America.Each geography details the individual push and pull forces in addition to the key players from that region.



This report is a meticulous compilation of research on more than 100 players in the global surface treatment chemicals market and draws upon the insights from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of more than 50 leading companies, market participants, and vendors. The report also profiles approximately 19 supplier profiles with their financial analysis, SWOT, and product portfolio.



The companies profiled in the report are AHC Oberflächentechnik GmbH, Bulk Chemicals Inc., Chemetall GmbH, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, JCU Corporation, Nihon Parkerizing Co., Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., OC Oerlikon Corporation AG, Platform Specialty Products Corporation, PPG Industries, Inc., Quaker Chemical Corporation, Solvay S.A., SUGEST, TIB Chemicals AG, Derivados Del Fluor (DDF), McGean-Rohco Inc., Politeknik Metal, SurTEC International GmbH, and YUKEN INDUSTRY Co. Ltd.



Executive Summary

The surface treatment chemicals market is currently going through a rapid phase of evolution.It is witnessing a dynamic growth rate, with an enhanced usage of surface treatment chemicals in a variety of end-use applications.



Surface treatment of metals is the process wherein the adhered surface is cleaned and/or chemically treated to promote better adhesion and to enhance properties such as its appearance, wettability, solderability, corrosion resistance, tarnish resistance, chemical resistance, wear resistance, hardness and surface friction.Surface treatment is done to prevent or delay corrosion, make the material more durable and tougher to bear extreme forms of wear and tear and to increase the surface energy level of a particular metal surface so that it can easily adhere to the printing or coating taking place.



Surface treatment of metal plays an important role in extending the life of metals, such as in automotive bodies and construction materials. This process of surface treatment further enhances the durability of the components.



The wide range of useful properties of surface treatment chemicals have led to the development of a number of applications, which are paving their way towards practical and commercial applicability.Currently, the major application areas of surface treatment chemicals include automotive industry, general industry, coil industry, industrial machinery, and aerospace industry.



Out of all these, automotive industry is the leading application vertical, where there is an extensive usage of surface treatment chemicals to treat various automotive components and OEMs. There are several emerging applications and industry verticals where surface treatment chemicals are required, such as Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs), Glass, Jewellery, and Wood.



In terms of value, the global surface treatment chemicals market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.37% during the forecast period 2018-2028. The high growth of surface treatment chemicals can be attributed to the increasing demand for lightweight materials from various end-use applications such as automotive, general industry, coil industry, industrial machinery, and aerospace industry, among others. Surface treatment such as physical vapour deposition (PVD), thermal spraying, laser enhancement, and chemical conversion methods are widely adopted for protection of lightweight materials.



The surface treatment of metal base material is acquiring the largest market size in the current scenario.Moreover, corrosion protection chemicals are the leading chemical types that have been used in numerous end-use applications.



The major types of corrosion protection chemicals that are currently popular include conversion coatings such as oxide, phosphate and chromate coatings. Since, there are problems arising in the usage of chromate coatings due to their toxic effects, their use is slowly decreasing with the market trend shifting to more eco-friendly chemicals.



Some of the key players operating in the surface treatment chemicals market include AHC Oberflächentechnik GmbH, Bulk Chemicals Inc., Chemetall GmbH, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, JCU Corporation, Nihon Parkerizing Co., Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., OC Oerlikon Corporation AG, Platform Specialty Products Corporation, PPG Industries, Inc., Quaker Chemical Corporation, Solvay S.A., SUGEST, TIB Chemicals AG, Derivados Del Fluor (DDF), McGean-Rohco Inc., Politeknik Metal, SurTEC International GmbH, and YUKEN INDUSTRY Co. Ltd.



The key players operating in this market have increased their product launch activities over the recent years to generate public awareness about their existing and new products and technologies and to compete with the competitors' product portfolio. Driven by the rapid evolution of the surface treatment chemicals, there has been a swift growth in the research and development activities by many important players in this market, leading to an increase in the number of business expansions over the last three years.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• U.K.

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific (APAC)

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Rest-of-MEA

• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest-of-South America



Companies Mentioned

• AHC Oberflächentechnik GmbH

• Bulk Chemicals Inc.

• Chemetall GmbH

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• JCU CORPORATION

• Nihon Parkerizing Co., Ltd.

• Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

• OC Oerlikon Corporation AG

• Platform Specialty Products Corporation

• PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.

• QUAKER CHEMICAL CORPORATION

• Solvay S.A

• SUGEST

• TIB Chemicals AG

• Derivados del Flúor (DDF)

• McGean-Rohco Inc.

• SurTec International GmbH

• Politeknik Metal A.?.

• YUKEN INDUSTRY CO., LTD.



