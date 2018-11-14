LONDON, Nov. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY FINDINGS

The global surface vision & inspection market is anticipated to grow with 7.12% CAGR during the forecast period 2019-2027. Due to high market attractiveness, many global players have already started investing heavily in surface vision & inspection technology.



MARKET INSIGHTS

The global surface vision and inspection market is segmented on the basis of applications and components.The applications segment is further sub segmented into automotive, electronics & electricals, healthcare/pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, logistics & postal sorting and others.



The components segment is further sub segmented into hardware and software. Despite its numerous business benefits, vision technology, still remains to be utilized to its best potential due to lack of expertise.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Geographically, the global surface vision & inspection market has been segmented on the basis of four major regions as North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific and the rest of the world.The regional structure of surface vision & inspection market is dominated by the Asia Pacific region by capturing the largest market share in terms of revenue of XX% in the year 2018.



The Asia-Pacific market is mainly driven by the contribution of countries such as China, Japan, India, Australia and the rest of the Asia-Pacific which includes mainly Singapore and Malaysia.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Some of the key market players in the global surface vision and inspection market are Panasonic Corporation, Ametek Inc., Sony Corporation, Allied Vision Technologies Gmbh, Basler Ag, Datalogic S.P.A., Flir Systems, Omron Corporation, National Instruments Corporation, Keyence Corporation, Perceptron Inc., Isra Vision Ag, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Moritex Corporation and Matrox Electronic Systems Ltd.



Companies mentioned

1. PANASONIC CORPORATION

2. AMETEK, INC.

3. SONY CORPORATION

4. ALLIED VISION TECHNOLOGIES GMBH

5. BASLER AG

6. DATALOGIC S.P.A.

7. FLIR SYSTEMS

8. OMRON CORPORATION

9. NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION

10. KEYENCE CORPORATION

11. PERCEPTRON INC

12. ISRA VISION AG

13. TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED

14. MORITEX CORPORATION

15. MATROX ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS LTD.



