Surfactants are organic chemicals, with both hydrophilic and hydrophobic ends, which when added, change the properties of the liquid at the surface or interface. They allow oil molecules to dissolve in water. They are used in different industries, owing to their properties such as wettability, detergency, emulsion, dispersion, stabilization, and foam/froth formation. The global surfactants market accounted for $43,655million in 2017, and is projected to reach $66,408 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2018 to 2025.



Factors such as extensive use of surfactants in household detergents and wide usage of surfactants in their applications such as personal care products, oilfield chemicals, and paints & coatings are projected to drive the growth of the surfactants market. Increase in household income in emerging economies such as China and India is also anticipated to boost the demand for surfactants owing to increased consumption of household detergents and personal care products. Low prices and easy availability of surfactants are the factors expected to further catalyze the growth of surfactants.Â However, rise in prices and low raw material availability hamper the market growth. Moreover, environmental concerns such as toxic effects of surfactants on various aquatic organisms and implementation of stringent laws & regulations limit the adoption of surfactants. The rapid rise in personal care segment, which includes skin care and other body care products such as lotions, shampoos, face wash, and skin care creams provides further growth opportunities for the market.



The global surfactants market is segmented based on various parameters such as type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is classified into cationic surfactant, anionic surfactant, nonionic surfactant, and others. Anionic surfactants are further categorized into linear alkyl benzene, fatty alcohol ether sulfate, fatty alcohol sulfate, sulfosuccinate, and other anionic surfactant. Nonionic surfactant are further classified into fatty alcohol ethxylate, alkyl phenol ethoxylate, and other nonionic surfactant. Based on application, the market is divided into household detergents, personal care, industrial & institutional cleaners, food processing, oilfield chemical, agricultural chemical, textile, plastic, paint & coating, adhesive, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



KEY MARKET BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global surfactants market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents a quantitative analysis of the market from 2017 to 2025 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

An extensive analysis of the market based on application assists in understanding the trends in the industry.

The key market players along with their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Type

Cationic Surfactant

Anionic Surfactant

Linear Alkyl Benzene

Fatty Alcohol Ether Sulfate

Fatty Alcohol Sulfate

Sulfosuccinate

Other Anionic Surfactant

Nonionic Surfactant

Fatty Alcohol Ethoxylate

Alkyl Phenol Ethoxylate

Other Nonionic Surfactant

Amphoteric Surfactant

Others



By Application

Household Detergent

Personal Care

Industrial & Institutional Cleaner

Food Processing

Oilfield Chemical

Agricultural Chemical

Textile

Plastic

Paint & Coating

Adhesive

Others



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA



The list of key players operating in this market includes:



BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Company

Stepan Company S.A.

Evonik Industries AG

Kao Corporation

The Proctor & Gamble Company

Clariant

Lion Specialty Chemicals Co, Ltd.

Solvay

Huntsman Corporation



The other players included in the value chain analysis (and not included in the report) include:

Galaxy Surfactants

Aarti Industries Ltd.

Wacker Chemie AG

Jiangsu Maysta Chemicals Co. Ltd.



