The global surfactants market accounted for $43,655million in 2017, and is projected to reach $66,408 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2018 to 2025
19:04 ET
LONDON, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Surfactants Market by Type (Cationic, Anionic, Nonionic, Amphoteric, and Others) and Application (Household Detergent, Personal Care, Industrial & Institutional Cleaner, Oilfield Chemical, Agricultural Chemical, Food Processing, Paint & Coating, Adhesive, Plastic, Textile, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5564006
Surfactants are organic chemicals, with both hydrophilic and hydrophobic ends, which when added, change the properties of the liquid at the surface or interface. They allow oil molecules to dissolve in water. They are used in different industries, owing to their properties such as wettability, detergency, emulsion, dispersion, stabilization, and foam/froth formation. The global surfactants market accounted for $43,655million in 2017, and is projected to reach $66,408 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2018 to 2025.
Factors such as extensive use of surfactants in household detergents and wide usage of surfactants in their applications such as personal care products, oilfield chemicals, and paints & coatings are projected to drive the growth of the surfactants market. Increase in household income in emerging economies such as China and India is also anticipated to boost the demand for surfactants owing to increased consumption of household detergents and personal care products. Low prices and easy availability of surfactants are the factors expected to further catalyze the growth of surfactants.Â However, rise in prices and low raw material availability hamper the market growth. Moreover, environmental concerns such as toxic effects of surfactants on various aquatic organisms and implementation of stringent laws & regulations limit the adoption of surfactants. The rapid rise in personal care segment, which includes skin care and other body care products such as lotions, shampoos, face wash, and skin care creams provides further growth opportunities for the market.
The global surfactants market is segmented based on various parameters such as type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is classified into cationic surfactant, anionic surfactant, nonionic surfactant, and others. Anionic surfactants are further categorized into linear alkyl benzene, fatty alcohol ether sulfate, fatty alcohol sulfate, sulfosuccinate, and other anionic surfactant. Nonionic surfactant are further classified into fatty alcohol ethxylate, alkyl phenol ethoxylate, and other nonionic surfactant. Based on application, the market is divided into household detergents, personal care, industrial & institutional cleaners, food processing, oilfield chemical, agricultural chemical, textile, plastic, paint & coating, adhesive, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
KEY MARKET BENEFITS
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global surfactants market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
The report presents a quantitative analysis of the market from 2017 to 2025 to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.
An extensive analysis of the market based on application assists in understanding the trends in the industry.
The key market players along with their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Type
Cationic Surfactant
Anionic Surfactant
Linear Alkyl Benzene
Fatty Alcohol Ether Sulfate
Fatty Alcohol Sulfate
Sulfosuccinate
Other Anionic Surfactant
Nonionic Surfactant
Fatty Alcohol Ethoxylate
Alkyl Phenol Ethoxylate
Other Nonionic Surfactant
Amphoteric Surfactant
Others
By Application
Household Detergent
Personal Care
Industrial & Institutional Cleaner
Food Processing
Oilfield Chemical
Agricultural Chemical
Textile
Plastic
Paint & Coating
Adhesive
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
The list of key players operating in this market includes:
BASF SE
The Dow Chemical Company
Stepan Company S.A.
Evonik Industries AG
Kao Corporation
The Proctor & Gamble Company
Clariant
Lion Specialty Chemicals Co, Ltd.
Solvay
Huntsman Corporation
The other players included in the value chain analysis (and not included in the report) include:
Galaxy Surfactants
Aarti Industries Ltd.
Wacker Chemie AG
Jiangsu Maysta Chemicals Co. Ltd.
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5564006
About Reportbuyer
Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers
For more information:
Sarah Smith
Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com
Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com
Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904
Website: www.reportbuyer.com
SOURCE ReportBuyer
Share this article