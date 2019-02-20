NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Surgical Drains Wound Drainage Market size is expected to reach $2.3 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 3.8 % CAGR during the forecast period.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05744169



The regular use of drains in surgical procedures has been diminishing over the years, as better radiological investigation and confidence in surgical techniques have limited the need for the same. With advancements in the field, it is found that drains could hinder recovery by acting as an 'anchor', and at the same time limiting mobility post-surgery. It is also found that, the use of drains may lead to infections in the wound. Despite the case, the use of drains is inevitable in some cases. Drains may be hooked to wall suction, to a portable suction device, or they may be left to drain naturally. Accurate recording of the volume of drainage and the contents is vital to create a proper healing environment and also monitor excessive bleeding conditions. Depending on the amount of drainage, the drain may be in place for one day to almost weeks. Drains will have protective dressings that will need to be changed dailyas needed.



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Accessories, and Surgical Drainage Systems. Based on Type, the market is segmented into Active Drains and Passive Drains. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCS) & Clinics. Based on Application, the market is segmented into General Surgery, Cardiac & Thoracic Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Obstetric/Gynecological Surgery, and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include B. Braun, Cardinal Health, C. R. Bard (Becton, Dickson Co.), ConvaTec, Ethicon (Johnson and Johnson), Stryker, Romsons, Medtronic Plc., and Zimmer Biomet.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05744169



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

