The Global Surgical Imaging Devices Market is expected to grow by $ 683.83 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period
Global Surgical Imaging Devices Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the surgical imaging devices market and it is poised to grow by $ 683.83 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Our reports on surgical imaging devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries (MIS), and technological advances. In addition, increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The surgical imaging devices market analysis includes product segment, application segment and geographical landscapes
The surgical imaging devices market is segmented as below:
By Product
• FPD
• II
By Application
• Cardiovascular surgery
• Orthopedic surgery
• Neurosurgery
• Others
By Geographical Landscapes
• North America
• Europe
• Asia
• ROW
This study identifies the increasing adoption of mobile C-arms in hybrid ORs as one of the prime reasons driving the surgical imaging devices market growth during the next few years. Also, intraoperative 3D imaging with mobile C-arms and growing demand for G-arm and O-arm devices will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our surgical imaging devices market covers the following areas:
• Surgical imaging devices market sizing
• Surgical imaging devices market forecast
• Surgical imaging devices market industry analysis
