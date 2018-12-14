NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The global surgical microscopes market is expected to reach US$ 1,452.4 Mn in 2025 from US$ 578.5 Mn in 2017. The surgical microscopes market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 12.4% from 2018-2025.



Factors such as technological advancements in the surgical microscopes and rising adoption of minimally invasive surgeries such as microsurgeries are expected to drive the growth of global surgical microscopes market.However, the high costs associated with these devices making them unaffordable for various small and medium sized medical facilities particularly in the remote areas are expected to hinder the market growth.



On the other hand, specialized solutions are becoming popular to be used for the surgical procedures.In addition to the standard product portfolio of surgical microscopes, the market players offering unique services and solutions that customizes a microscope to exactly fit the demands of the medical professionals.



The customer-friendly oriented personalized surgical microscopes are expected to hold a prevalent trend in the surgical microscopes market.

Global surgical microscopes market, based on the type was segmented into wall mounted, ceiling mounted, and table top and on casters. In 2017, the on casters segment held the largest share of the market by 51.0%, by product. However, the ceiling mounted microscopes are anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period owing to the factor that these systems are highly portable and can be carried easily with the help the caster's wheels from one room to another.

Global surgical microscopes market, based on application was segmented into oncology, urology, ophthalmology, gynecology, plastic & reconstructive surgeries, dentistry, ENT surgeries, neurosurgery & spine surgery. Oncology segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period. The oncology segment held the largest share of the market, by application. Moreover, the ENT surgeries segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years owing to the increasing number of small surgical procedures in various countries.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report for the surgical microscopes market are Agency for Medical Research and Development, American Society of Plastic Surgeons, American Society for Reconstructive Microsurgery, International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons, Joint Commission International, Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, Reconstructive Microsurgery European School among others.



