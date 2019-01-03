NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Surgical Robotics Market size is expected to reach $98 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 8.4% CAGR during the forecast period. Surgical robotics is extensively used for minimally invasive surgeries performed recently. Robotics based surgery is at the cutting edge of precision in the realm of surgery witnessing a remarkable change due to the phenomenal recent advances in the devices. Robot assisted surgeries are now widely performed through tiny incisions and are wisely performed in various applications such as urology, gynecology, orthopedic and general surgery.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05446160



The growing incidence of chronic diseases, rapid rise in geriatric population, complexity of surgical procedures and increasing preference towards minimal invasive surgeries (MIS) with more precision and flexibility are the prime factors driving the market growth. In addition, shifting trend towards automation in healthcare is further propelling the market growth. Recurring revenue business with robotic devices has contributed hugely for the market growth. However, high cost for the installation of robotic devices and dearth of trained professionals are limiting the market growth.



On the basis of Component, the market is segmented into Accessories, Systems and Services. On the basis of Surgery Type, the market is segmented into Gynecology, Urology, Neurosurgery, Orthopedic, General Surgery and others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa (LAMEA).



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Prominent players offering Surgical Robotics include Stryker Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Mazor Robotics, THINK Surgical Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc. (Blue Belt Technologies, Inc.), KUKA AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Medtronic Plc, Renishaw Plc and Auris surgical robotics Inc.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05446160



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

