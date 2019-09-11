NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Surgical Tourniquets Market: About this market

This surgical tourniquets market analysis considers sales from both pneumatic tourniquets and non-pneumatic tourniquets . Our analysis also considers the sales of surgical tourniquets in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the pneumatic tourniquets segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as technological advancements in pneumatic surgical tourniquets will play a significant role in the pneumatic tourniquets segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global surgical tourniquets market report looks at factors such as the growing prevalence of orthopedic surgeries, product launches, and the growing presence of specialized orthopedic hospitals and rehabilitation centers. However, high costs associated with orthopedic surgeries, product recalls, and complications associated with surgical tourniquets may hamper the growth of the surgical tourniquets industry over the forecast period.



Global Surgical Tourniquets Market: Overview

Growing prevalence of orthopedic surgeries

The increasing incidence of road accident-related injuries such as joint replacement and musculoskeletal surgeries adds to the incidence of orthopedic surgeries. Moreover, the booming trend of sports activities indicates a high-incidence of sport-related orthopedic injuries among the population. These orthopedic surgeries are performed for the early recovery of fractures. This increasing prevalence of orthopedic surgeries will lead to the expansion of the global surgical tourniquets market at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.

Growing focus on technological advancements in tourniquets

Owing to the increasing incidence of orthopedic surgical procedures, vendors are developing personalized surgical tourniquets systems that can offer patient safety. Personalized tourniquet instruments automatically measure limb occlusion pressure (LOP) by determining blood pressure, temperature, and other clinical parameters such as the extent of the elevation of the limb. These systems are expected to undergo up-gradation to reduce blood loss and improve patient care to increase sales. These technological advancements in tourniquets are expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global surgical tourniquets market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading surgical tourniquets manufacturers, that include AneticAid Ltd., Delfi Medical Innovations Inc., Huaxin Medical Equipment Factory, Shanghai Huifeng Medical Instrument Co. Ltd., Stryker Corp., Tactical Medical Solutions LLC, Teleflex Inc., ulrich GmbH & Co. KG, VBM Medical Technology GmbH, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Also, the surgical tourniquets market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



