The global swabs market at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period

Global Swabs Market: About this market

This swabs market analysis considers sales from medical, industrial, and other applications. Our study also finds the sales of swabs in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the medical segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, such as influenza, hepatitis, cholera, sepsis, and tuberculosis, will play a significant role in the medical segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global swabs market report looks at factors such as rising demand for sample collection for infectious disease diagnosis, significant demand for swab for cleaning validation in pharmaceutical industry, and increasing demand for infection control in healthcare facilities. However, limitations in standardization of swab sampling, lack of expertise, and presence of strong substitutes for environmental assessments may hamper the growth of the swabs industry over the forecast period.

Global Swabs Market: Overview

Adoption of environmental monitoring in healthcare facilities

There is an increase in the demand for pathogenic control among healthcare facilities due to the rising number of cases of hospital-borne infections. This has raised concerns among government and non-government organizations to provide guidelines on prevention and control of hospital-associated infection by adopting environmental monitoring in healthcare units. As a result, the maintenance of low microbial burden and optimum hygiene conditions have become the utmost priority of these healthcare units. The development and deployment of microbial monitoring systems by healthcare providers will boost the adoption of swabs as an applicator in various healthcare and life sciences applications. Thus, the adoption of swabs as a sampling tool in POC test kits, cleaning validation in the pharmaceutical industry, and collection devices will lead to the expansion of the global swabs market at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.

Increase in the adoption of online product ordering

The increasing adoption of advanced IT infrastructure by end-users has enabled market vendors to explore new business opportunities through the online sales channel. End-users such as diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, and clinics are increasingly adopting digital platforms such as laboratory information management systems (LIMS) for efficient resource management and meeting GLP requirements. Market vendors are concentrating on the availability of their swab products for online sales on their official websites. Thus, to meet the need of GLP practices and avail customizable delivery options, end-users are increasingly promoting the purchase of swab products through online platforms, thereby driving the sales in the global swabs market. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global swabs market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading swabs manufacturers, that include 3M Co., AdvaCare Pharma, Becton, Dickinson and Co., bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Merck KGaA, PURITAN MEDICAL PRODUCTS Co. LLC, SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Unilever Group.

Also, the swabs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

