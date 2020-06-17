The Global Swimming Pool Market is expected to grow by $ 3.56 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Swimming Pool Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the swimming pool market and it is poised to grow by $ 3.56 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. Our reports on swimming pool market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the large-scale urbanization, increase in hotel construction and swimming for fitness. In addition, large-scale urbanization is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The swimming pool market analysis includes revenue system segment and geographic landscapes



The swimming pool market is segmented as below:



By Revenue System

• Construction

• Equipment



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the high growth in tourism industry as one of the prime reasons driving the swimming pool market growth during the next few years. Also, growing consumer spending capability and rise in stress levels due to change in lifestyles will lead to sizable demand in the market



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our swimming pool market covers the following areas:

• Swimming pool market sizing

• Swimming pool market forecast

• Swimming pool market industry analysis



