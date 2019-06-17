NEW YORK, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Swimwear Market size is expected to reach $28.7 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 6.3% CAGR during the forecast period.



Swimming is regarded as one of the most popular fitness & recreational activities. Growing consumer interest in swimming and a rising rate of family vacations along beachside fuels the demand for swimwear; thereby, propelling the growth of the market. Furthermore, factors like high demand for luxury swimwear by women, an increasing number of public or private swimming pools & clubs, and high penetration & acceptance rates of e-commerce platforms also boost the market growth. However, the cost incurred in procuring raw materials and designing the swimwear has a negative impact on the growth of the market to a great extent. Incorporation of fabrics like neoprene, which inhibit properties like high thermal insulation, enhanced flexibility, adequate surface friction, and lightweight, and the introduction of multifunctional cover-up swimwear and beachwear would increase the popularity and demand for swimwear over the coming years.



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Women, Men and Children. With a wide range of brands, the women's swimwear segment remained dominant in the global swimwear market and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Women opt for swimwear for competitive activities and for regular surfing and aquatic fitness activities. Swimwear for women is available in several bold colors, African and geometric prints, asymmetric designs, and classic yet modern silhouettes. The growing demand for luxury & innovative swimwear like thermal swimwear and swimsuits providing UV protection is expected to fuel the luxury swimwear market.



Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Offline and Online. Further, based on Fabric used, the Swimwear market is segmented into Polyester, Nylon, Neoprene, Polypropylene, Spandex, Cotton and Other. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Haddow Group Plc., NIKE, Inc., Arena Italia S.p.A., Swimwear Anywhere, Inc., Adidas AG, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc., The Gap Inc., PVH Corp., Gottex Models Ltd., and Seafolly Pty. Limited.



