A system-on-chip (SoC) test equipment is used to test SoC devices that are used in several electronic components. Technavio's system-on-chip test equipment market analysis considers the application of SoCs in consumer electronics, IT and telecommunication, automotive, and others. Our analysis also considers the use of SoCs in the Americas, APAC, and EMEA. In 2018, the consumer electronics segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as miniaturization will play a significant role in the consumer electronics segments to maintain its market position. Also, our global SoC test equipment market looks at factors such as increasing demand for SoCs due to their benefits, growth of fabless companies causing demand from the entire manufacturing value chain and shortening product lifecycle. However, the growing risk of cybersecurity threat posed by foreign electronic OEMs, SoC applications limited to compact or mobile computing devices, and declining demand or STBs may hamper the growth of the System-on-Chip industry over the forecast period.



The demand for mobile computing and the sales of tablet PCs and smartphones have increased over the past few years. SoCs are embedded in these devices to enable high-speed data transmission and data processing. SoCs help in the tight integration of components on a single chip and necessitates comprehensive testing of electronic devices before dispatch. The demand for SoCs has increased among electronic component manufacturers due to such benefits. This is driving the growth of the global System-on-Chip test equipment market size at a CAGR of around 9% during the forecast period.



Increasing consolidation of the market



The global SoC test equipment market witnessed an increase in M&A activities over the past few years. Recent M&A activities have increased the market share of several leading vendors in the market. The increase in such activities is expected to decrease competition and increase the ASP of the System-on-Chip test equipment market.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a few players, the global System-on-Chip market is fairly concentrated. Technavio's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several SoC test equipment manufacturers, that include Advantest Corp., Astronics Corp., CHROMA ATE Inc., Cohu Inc., and Teradyne Inc.



Also, the System-on-Chip test equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



