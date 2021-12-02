The global talc market is expected to reach $3.3 billion by 2026

DALLAS, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the talc market looks promising with opportunities in the paper, plastic, ceramics, paint & coating, roofing, cosmetics, and other applications. The global talc market is expected to reach an estimated $3.3 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2026. The major drivers for this market are increasing use of plastics in automotive, growth in demand for paint and coatings in construction and industrial sectors, and increasing demand for cosmetics products.

In this market, talc carbonate and talc chlorite are the major segments by deposit type. Lucintel forecasts that talc carbonate will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to lower viscosity and better scrub resistance than other types of talc.

Download sample report and view detailed Table of Content by clicking on below link https://www.lucintel.com/talc-market.aspx

Within the talc market, plastic will remain the largest application and witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to growing demand for lightweight plastics in the automotive industry.

Asia-Pacific will remain the largest region and it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period, supported by higher production of paper and plastic.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the talc industry, include growing production of specialty micronized grade talc for plastic and increasing demand for talc in lightweight automotive plastic parts. Imerys, Elementis, Minerals Technologies, Nippon Talc, Golcha Group, and American Talc Company are among the major talc manufacturers.

Download Brochure of this report by clicking on https://www.lucintel.com/talc-market.aspx

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global talc market by product, application, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report titled "Growth Opportunities in the Global Talc Market 2021-2026: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis." This Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy, as it provides comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at [email protected]el.com.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times. For further information, visit www.lucintel.com.

Contact:

Brandon Fitzgerald

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel. 972.636.5056

Cell: 303.775.0751

SOURCE Lucintel