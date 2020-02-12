The Global Tax Market Assessment Is the Leading Predictive Analysis of Trends Facing Corporate Tax Departments that Could Impact Staffing and Retention

MT. PLEASANT, S.C., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TaxTalent, the career and leadership development portal for tax professionals, released its annual 2020 Global Tax Market Assessment (GTMA). This annual publication, conducted in partnership with TaxSearch, Inc, and British based BPA, is the leading predictive analysis of trends facing corporate tax departments that could impact staffing and retention. The GTMA is distributed worldwide in the first quarter of each year and has become a "must-read" resource for tax, finance, and human resource professionals that lead or support the corporate tax function.

2020 Global Tax Market Assessment (GTMA)

This one-of-a-kind study covers critical topics, including:

The Demographic Exodus and the Impact for U.S. Tax Departments

The impact of technology on the tax function

The roll-out of global tax reform

In-House vs. Outsourcing /Co-Sourcing Arrangements

The 2020 GTMA also reflects upon the 2019 report, evaluates the accuracy of our predictions, and showcases what came to fruition.

According to Tony Santiago, president of TaxTalent and TaxSearch, Inc., this year's Global Tax Market Assessment continues to expand with global coverage of the most relevant trends and topics facing tax departments. "We are really excited this year to continue our expansion of this flagship study adding a more comprehensive focus on our follow-up Q&A webinar," says Santiago. "We are delighted our readership keeps expanding. We now want to emphasize our consulting strength in an online event that empowers organizational leaders to better plan and execute based on our predictions."

The complimentary Q&A webinar is for Tax, Finance, and HR leaders that want to review the current findings and ask specific questions on how the next wave of global corporate tax trends may impact their specific tax hiring and retention needs. This year's webinar will be on March 4th at 1:00 pm (EST). Register Now.

About TaxTalent

TaxTalent is an online career and leadership development portal for tax professionals. Membership provides free access to expert coaches, mentors, resources, content, and valuable tools for both career and leadership growth. TaxTalent segments members into five career phases based on the number of years in the tax profession.

For more information, visit www.TaxTalent.com.

SOURCE TaxTalent, Inc.