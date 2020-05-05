NEW YORK, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY FINDINGS

The global team collaboration software market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 9.75% over the forecast period, 2019-2028. The significant factors propelling market growth are the growing adoption of cloud-based SaaS, and the increasing demand for conferencing and communication solutions.



MARKET INSIGHTS

Team collaboration software is aimed at promoting communication between team members by providing a convenient, less formal space for conversation between employees.Team collaboration software is often implemented next to project management or task management software.



Team collaboration solutions can also be categorized as project management or task management tools, depending on their features.These tools have an added advantage of low implementation cost.



The conferencing services market is in a state of rapid transformation, including audio, web, and video conferencing.The presence of digitization and visual data sharing has contributed to the growing demand for communication and offering solutions.



One of the factors restraining market growth is the high capital cost. Costs sustained while laying down the network infrastructures are high, which dissuades some small businesses from adopting team collaboration software solutions. The market comprises of several global and regional players. Growing levels of product sales, high product differentiation, and rising levels of competition are the characteristics of the market.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The geographical analysis of the global team collaboration software market is classified into the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. As of 2019, North America captured the largest market share owing to the growing adoption of cloud-based technology and services by businesses, as the technology provides affordable communication.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Several software companies are looking at the team collaboration software market as a profitable opportunity to consolidate their businesses. The market boasts of the presence of both global and regional players trying to catch attention in a fairly-contested market, such as Adobe Systems Incorporated, IBM Corporation, AT&T, Inc, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, etc.



