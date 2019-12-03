NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global teeth whitening market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2019?2025.



The growing oral hygiene awareness is expected to be one of the key contributors to the overall market growth of dental products and technological developments. This rising awareness can mainly be attributed to the efforts put in by manufacturers for the introduction of several advanced and innovative dental techniques.



The global teeth whitening market is expected to witness increased demand during the period 2019–2025. Teeth whitening procedures are gaining significant demand due to the growing oral care awareness among consumers. With the availability of several bleaching products, the demand for whitening procedures is gaining prominence among consumers. Several techniques are being introduced by major players to enhance the appearance of teeth by lightening the internal pigments and removing the staining from the internal as well as external surfaces of the teeth. North America accounted for the largest share in the global market, followed by APAC.



New technologies, advanced dentistry procedures, and the availability of efficient materials are expected to play a significant role in the overall aesthetic dentistry segment. With the advent of technology, advanced intraoral scanners, sophisticated 3D Imaging Software, and cutting-edge CAD/CAM systems are simplifying treatment and diagnostics.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the teeth whitening market during the forecast period:

• Increasing Incidences of Teeth Discoloration

• Growing Marketing and Advertising of Teeth Whitening Products

• Technological Innovations

• Stringent Regulatory Standards



The study considers the present scenario of the teeth whitening market and its market dynamics for the period 2020?2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. The study profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the market.



Teeth Whitening Market: Segmentation



The research report includes detailed segmentation by product, application type, distribution channels, and geography. The whitening toothpaste segment is expected to witness a surge during the forecast period due to the quicker results offered by bleaching products. These products are expected to gain significant demand as they are easily accessible over the counter and comprise several additives and abrasives, which, in turn, enable easy removal of stains. Further, the presence of abrasives such as silica, dicalcium phosphate dihydrate, and alumina in toothpaste formulations helps in promoting whitening toothpaste.



Teeth whitening solutions are expected to witness demand from in-house and at-home application segments. The usage is growing as these products are quick and convenient and require less application time. An increase in advertising and promotional activities and the participation of dental professionals, emphasizing efficacy, efficiency, and safety of these products are expected to drive the in-office segment. Moreover, the growing oral/dental hygiene awareness among individuals is expected to spur the demand for several technologically advanced products and solutions, thereby favorably affecting the demand. The usage of several teeth bleaching solutions at home is a major driver contributing to the market growth. Further, changing lifestyles are expected to affect the purchase decision of consumers, therefore, the shifting toward the products, which are flexible, easy, and convenient, is growing. Hence, the introduction of innovative teeth bleaching products and changing consumer preferences is expected to drive the segment.



The retail distribution of teeth bleaching products includes manufacturers, wholesale distributors, retailers, and consumers. Several manufacturers are expected to rely on retailers, representatives, distributors, sales agents as well as a combination of intermediaries for the effective distribution of the products. To gain a competitive edge in the market, manufacturers are expected to make changes in their respective business practices and strategies. Prominent vendors are striving to gain an understanding of several megatrends, which are affecting the teeth whitening market as well as operations. Vendors are aiming to deliver high-value services and customer-focused solutions. Besides, companies are engaged in offering products that enable higher profitability gains. With the advancements in technology, the online distribution channels are expected to gain prominence over the forecast period.



Market Segmentation by Product

• Whitening Toothpaste

• Whitening Strips

• Whitening Gels

• Others

Market Segmentation by Application Type

• In-office

• At-home

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channels

• Retail

• Online

Teeth Whitening Market: Geography



The increasing discoloration of teeth due to overconsumption of stain-causing drinks and food, poor dental hygiene, along with the presence of fluoride in water, is increasing the demand for teeth bleaching products in the North American market. The growing number of periodontal diseases and the increasing consumer spending power on dental healthcare expenditure are expected to favorably impact the overall demand for oral health care products in the region.

One of the major factors favorably affecting the Europe market is the occurrence of periodontal diseases among individuals. The rise in oral diseases is increasing consciousness among individuals for dental health and hygiene. The increase in medical approvals from dental associations is expected to encourage consumers to increase investments in bleaching products.



Market Segmentation by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o Australia

o South Korea

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Nordic

o Others

• Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Others

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Mexico

o Others



Key Vendors Analysis



The rapidly changing technological environment could adversely affect vendors as customers expect continual innovations and upgrades in the teeth whitening segment. Manufacturers are emphasizing to identify different opportunities to increase the productivity and efficiency of their products. The current scenario is driving vendors to alter and refine their unique value propositions to achieve a strong market presence. One of the key strategies implemented by vendors includes the introduction of differentiated products and solutions for the application segments. Hence, companies are striving to offer differentiated channels for distribution and better product mix to cater to changing requirements of the target customers. Key manufacturers are offering and expanding their product line-up with the launch of innovative products to gain an edge over their competitors.



Key Vendors

• Colgate-Palmolive Company

• GlaxoSmithKline

• Johnson & Johnson

• Procter & Gamble



Other Prominent Vendors

• Beaming White

• Brodie & Stone

• Cavex Holland

• CCA Industries

• Church & Dwight

• COLTENE GROUP

• DaVinci Teeth Whitening

• DENTSPLY and Sirona

• Evolve Dental Technologies

• Evonik Industries

• French Transit

• GoSmile

• Global Whitening

• GLO Science

• Hello Products

• Henkel

• Ivoclar Vivadent

• Kulzer

• Nanchang Smile Technology

• Osstem Implant

• REMBRANDT (RANIR)

• SmileLABS

• Sunshine Health Products

• SuperSmile

• The Himalaya Drug Company

• TheraBreath (Dr. Harold Katz)

• Ultradent Products

• Unilever

• Uragme

• WHITEsmile

Key Market Insights

The report provides the following insights into the teeth whitening market for the forecast period 2019–2024.

• Offers sizing and growth prospects of the market for the forecast period 2019–2024.

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the market.

• Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

• Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain competitive advantage.



