The Global Telehandlers Market is expected to grow by $ 478.74 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

The analyst has been monitoring the telehandlers market for construction industry and it is poised to grow by $ 478.74 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Our reports on telehandlers market for construction industry provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing focus on improving productivity and growth of off-site manufacturing, increasing safety and functionality of telehandlers, and growing investment in natural gas pipeline projects. In addition, increasing focus on improving productivity and growth of off-site manufacturing is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The telehandlers market for construction industry is segmented as below:

By Application

• Building

• Infrastructure



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing use of modular design concept as one of the prime reasons driving the telehandlers market for construction industry growth during the next few years. Also, availability of electric telehandlers, and use of telehandlers for solid waste management and in recycling plants will lead to sizable demand in the market.

