Global Terminal Tractor Market: About this market

This terminal tractor market analysis considers sales from 4*2, and 4*4 and 6*4 axle types. Our study also finds the sales of the terminal tractor in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the 4*2 segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as growing demand for two-wheel-drive tractors at ports and terminals will play a significant role in the 4*2 segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global terminal tractor market report looks at factors such as the growth of the shipping industry, operational advantages over conventional tractors, and APAC acting as a market enabler. However, fluctuations in raw material prices, reliability issues leading to product recalls, and high capital costs associated with terminal tractors and related equipment may hamper the growth of the terminal tractor industry over the forecast period.



Global Terminal Tractor Market: Overview

Operational advantages over conventional tractors

Unlike conventional tractors, terminal tractors are equipped with large foot grips and grab handles. The auto-lock system in these tractors reduces the probability of an accidental trailer released during movement. Moreover, terminal tractors feature an advanced suspension system backed with heavy-duty springs and gas shocks to provide a comfortable ride. Terminal tractors are a preferred mode of transportation at airport terminals, shipping port terminals, oil and gas manufacturing facilities, and others owing to their high level of flexibility in transportation applications. Such factors will lead to the expansion of the global terminal tractor market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Development of autonomous terminal tractors

The advent of autonomous vehicles in the automobile industry has captured the interest of market players in the tractor segment. Many vendors are focusing on the development of autonomous tractors. These tractors are equipped with sensors that track and monitor surroundings on a real-time basis and help the tractor reach its destination using an RFID coordinate system. The development of autonomous terminal tractors is expected to improve the efficiency of loading and unloading, reduce personnel costs, and enhance safety. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global terminal tractor market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading terminal tractor manufacturers, that include AB Volvo, Autocar LLC, Cargotec Corp., CVS Ferrari Srl, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., KION Group AG, Konecranes Plc, Mol CY NV, Royal Terberg Group BV, and SANY Group Co. Ltd.

Also, the terminal tractor market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



